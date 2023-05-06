99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Kernel relay victory leads the way at O'Gorman meet

A title for the Mitchell 1,600-meter sprint medley relay led the way for the Kernel contingent at the O'Gorman Invitational track and field meet on Friday at McEneany Field.

MitchellKernelstent.JPG
Mitchell High School Kernels
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
May 05, 2023 at 10:35 PM

SIOUX FALLS -- A title for the Mitchell 1,600-meter sprint medley relay led the way for the Kernel contingent at the O'Gorman Invitational track and field meet on Friday at McEneany Field.

Mitchell's squad of Emily Moody, Avrie London, Denaesia Aldridge and Kambyl Wede won the event in a time of 4:42.31 in a three-team Class AA event.

In the girls triple jump, Mitchell's Audrey Miller put up a mark of 33 feet, 11.5 inches, good for third place. Yankton's Burkley Olson won the event at 36-1.5. In the Class AA 800, Ava Prunty took sixth place for the Kernels (2:35.76).

In the girls 4x800-meter relay, MHS finished in fifth place in a time of 10:38.97, run by Ava Prunty, Londyn Schroeder, Kambyl Wede and Madeline Vogel. In the Class AA girls 400 dash, Emerson Smith finished in seventh place for the Kernels (1:04.67).

In the boys high jump, Lincoln Bates reached 5-10 and tied for seventh place. Emerson Smith tied for seventh place on the girls side, clearing 4-10.

ADVERTISEMENT

050523 HWDR-1 Gregory boys 4x200 finish.JPG
Prep
Dakota Relays Day 1 recap: Gregory boys surge to Class B relay triumph
A busy first day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays included a surprise relay title from Gregory
May 05, 2023 08:04 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler

A handful of area teams were also in action in the meet. In the girls Class A 100-meter dash, Kimball/White Lake's Kaitlyn Priebe finished in sixth place (13.53). On the boys side of the same event, KWL's Lantz Bass was sixth in 11.86.

Park Sinclair took seventh place in the 1,600-meter open run for the boys (4:47.15) and Carter Konechne was seventh in the boys 400 (57.70).

The Wildkats' Lily Baker took fourth in the open 3,200 race (12:35.23) and eighth place in the girls open 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:45.41, as did Taya Chelmo in the girls Class A 300 hurdles (55.46).

In the girls Class A 4x100-meter relay, KWL was third in 54.25 seconds, run by Kaitlyn Priebe, Rylee McCord, Ryann Grussing and Dani Deffenbaugh.

Avon's Brady Bierema finished second in the Class A boys 200-meter dash (24.54), just behind Stanley County's Brendon Bothwell (23.60). The Pirates' Landon Thury finished in fourth place in the boys Class A 800 (2:14.38), while KWL's Carter Konechne was eighth (2:23.75).

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher