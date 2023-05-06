Kernel relay victory leads the way at O'Gorman meet

SIOUX FALLS -- A title for the Mitchell 1,600-meter sprint medley relay led the way for the Kernel contingent at the O'Gorman Invitational track and field meet on Friday at McEneany Field.

Mitchell's squad of Emily Moody, Avrie London, Denaesia Aldridge and Kambyl Wede won the event in a time of 4:42.31 in a three-team Class AA event.

In the girls triple jump, Mitchell's Audrey Miller put up a mark of 33 feet, 11.5 inches, good for third place. Yankton's Burkley Olson won the event at 36-1.5. In the Class AA 800, Ava Prunty took sixth place for the Kernels (2:35.76).

In the girls 4x800-meter relay, MHS finished in fifth place in a time of 10:38.97, run by Ava Prunty, Londyn Schroeder, Kambyl Wede and Madeline Vogel. In the Class AA girls 400 dash, Emerson Smith finished in seventh place for the Kernels (1:04.67).

In the boys high jump, Lincoln Bates reached 5-10 and tied for seventh place. Emerson Smith tied for seventh place on the girls side, clearing 4-10.

A handful of area teams were also in action in the meet. In the girls Class A 100-meter dash, Kimball/White Lake's Kaitlyn Priebe finished in sixth place (13.53). On the boys side of the same event, KWL's Lantz Bass was sixth in 11.86.

Park Sinclair took seventh place in the 1,600-meter open run for the boys (4:47.15) and Carter Konechne was seventh in the boys 400 (57.70).

The Wildkats' Lily Baker took fourth in the open 3,200 race (12:35.23) and eighth place in the girls open 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:45.41, as did Taya Chelmo in the girls Class A 300 hurdles (55.46).

In the girls Class A 4x100-meter relay, KWL was third in 54.25 seconds, run by Kaitlyn Priebe, Rylee McCord, Ryann Grussing and Dani Deffenbaugh.

Avon's Brady Bierema finished second in the Class A boys 200-meter dash (24.54), just behind Stanley County's Brendon Bothwell (23.60). The Pirates' Landon Thury finished in fourth place in the boys Class A 800 (2:14.38), while KWL's Carter Konechne was eighth (2:23.75).