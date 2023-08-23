Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 23

Sports Prep

Kernel golf scores well to land third at the Pierre Invite

With temperatures in the 90s, all four Mitchell High School boys golf standouts golfed in the 70s on Tuesday.

Mitchell Kernel tent2.jpg
Mitchell High School athletics
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:53 PM

PIERRE — With temperatures in the 90s, all four Mitchell High School boys golf standouts golfed in the 70s on Tuesday as the Kernels placed third in the Pierre Invitational golf tournament at Hillsview Golf Course.

Noah Larson and Jager Juracek each shot 2-over-par 74 to lead the way, both finishing in the top-10, while Carter McCormick fired a 76 to tie for 19th place, and Asher Dannenbring had a score of 77 to tie for 25th place. Marshall Widstrom shot 83 (t-41st) and Everett Morrison shot 85 (50th) to round out the Kernel six in action.

Watertown won the tournament with 284 team strokes, finishing 4-under-par as a unit. Pierre was second with a score of 291, followed by Mitchell at 301 and Brandon Valley at 304 and Yankton at 305 to round out the top-five.

The Arrows' Jake Olson shot 6-under-par 66 to race past the field, while Pierre's Nick Bothun shot 2-under-par 70 and fellow Governor Sawyer Sonnenschein shooting 71 for third place, and Watertown's Ty Lenards shot 72 for fourth place.

Winner shot 331 as a team and finished 10th as a team. Karson Keiser led the team with a round of 75 and landing in a tie for 13th place, while Maxton Brozik and Carter Craven each shot 84s, and Ryder Halligan had an 88.

Mitchell is next in action on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Huron Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course.

By Mitchell Republic
