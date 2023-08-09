Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kernel girls tennis opens new season with a team sweep

The Mitchell High School girls tennis had no issues on Tuesday afternoon in a season-opening contest with Aberdeen Roncalli at Hitchcock Park.

080823 MHS tennis Elly Clement.JPG
Mitchell's Elly Clement returns a shot in a No. 2 doubles match against Aberdeen Roncalli during a home tennis triangular on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at Hitchcock Park.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 7:12 PM

The Kernels swept Roncalli by a score of 9-0. Mitchell also faced Huron in a dual on Tuesday afternoon as part of a three-school triangular, a contest that was in progress when this edition went to press. The event was the first of the 2023-24 school year for MHS sports.

Against the Cavaliers, Mitchell won all nine matches, including 6-0, 6-0 wins for Delaney Degen at No. 1 singles and Carsyn Weich at No. 3 singles. Katie Morgan was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at Flight 4 singles for the Kernels. At No. 5 singles, Elly Clement won the longest match of the day over Keira Rivett, a 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 win. No. 2 Megan Mastel and No. 6 Matteah Graves both won their matches by identical 6-1, 6-1 scores in singles.

080823 MHS tennis Megan Mastel2.JPG
Mitchell's Megan Mastel lines up a shot in a No. 1 doubles match against Aberdeen Roncalli during a home tennis triangular on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at Hitchcock Park.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

In doubles play, Mitchell swept the matches, with Degen and Megan Mastel together at the No. 1 pairing in a 6-1, 6-4 victory. Weich and Clement won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles and Katie Morgan and Matteah Graves won 6-2, 6-0 in the No. 3 doubles match.

Mitchell is back in action on Monday, Aug. 14, with a home triangular with Brookings and Sioux Falls Jefferson. The matches start at 10 a.m. at Hitchcock Park.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
