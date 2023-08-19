Kernel girls soccer wins twice at home, improve to 4-0

MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School girls soccer team ran its record to 4-0 on the season with a home sweep of Sturgis and Spearfish at Joe Quintal Field. The Kernels won 10-2 over Sturgis and then 1-0 over Spearfish on Saturday.

Mitchell built a 3-0 lead in the first half of Friday's win over Sturgis, all on Mia Mullenmeister goals. Mullenmeister added one more goal, while Kenzi Kayl also scored four times for Mitchell in the second half.

Arian Bird had a second-half goal for the Kernels, who also picked up their 10th tally of the match on a Scoopers own goal off an MHS corner kick. Sturgis (1-1) had a pair of goals from Avery Marler in the match, both in the second half.

The 10-goal effort was Mitchell's first double-digit goal total in nearly two years, dating back to 10 goals Mitchell scored in a win over Huron on Sept. 11, 2021.

Mitchell's Emilie Ellis and Sturgis' Sofia Colunga battle for the ball during a high school soccer match on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at Joe Quintal Field. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

In the match against the Spartans, Mitchell took the lead about 15 minutes into the game on a Mullenmeister goal, scoring from about 10 yards out on a shot that took a deflection off a Spearfish defender and went into the bottom-left corner of the net. Kenzi Kayl assisted on the goal.

The Kernels stayed one step ahead of Spearfish (2-1) for the remainder of the match, with Tenley Peterson picking up her second clean sheet of the season in net.

Mitchell (4-0) will host Brookings for a 4 p.m. match on Tuesday at Joe Quintal Field.