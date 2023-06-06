Kernel girls golf claims first Class AA state team title

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
060623.QuinnDannenbring.JPG
Mitchell’s Quinn Dannenbring leans back in an attempt to will a putt into the cup on Hole No. 6 during Day 2 of the Class AA girls golf state championships on Tuesday, June 5, 2023, at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:15 PM

PIERRE — For the first time, the Mitchell High School girls golf team is state champion.

The Kernels got big performances from their top golfers on the back nine on Tuesday to claim the Class AA state girls golf team title by three strokes at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

Mitchell shot a 307 on Tuesday as a team, with three players shooting in the 70s to lead the way. The Kernels’ two-day score was 616, three shots ahead of Aberdeen Central’s mark of 619, finishing a season of consistent battles between the Kernels and Golden Eagles on the course.

It is a sweet state title for the Kernels, who lost out on the 2022 state title by three strokes to Harrisburg, and were also second in 2021. This time, they were on the right side of the same three-stroke margin.

On Tuesday, Mitchell’s Quinn Dannenbring shot an even-par-72, which vaulted her into a fourth-place individual finish. Maddie Childs shot a 3-over-par 75 for the day.

Allison Meyerink, who led the tournament after Monday’s competition, also shot 3-over-75. After starting 3-over on her opening seven holes, Meyerink was steady for Mitchell, with 10 consecutive holes of par or better. She held a one shot lead on the 18th hole but bogeyed the hole to fall into a playoff with Huron’s Bryn Huber, who surged on Tuesday with a round of 2-under-par 70.

Huber then made a 30-footer on the first playoff hole for birdie, and Meyerink’s birdie attempt to match Huber’s score slid by the hole, allowing the Huron senior to earn the state title.

On the team front, it is the first state golf championship for a Kernel squad since the Mitchell boys won in 1930, which was the third season a high school golf championship was sponsored in the state.

Mitchell’s Lara Widstrom and Ava Eliason each shot rounds of 85 to tie for the final counting score to Mitchell’s team total. Jayli Rients shot 93 for the Kernels, who threatened their own team record of 306 strokes for a single round.

This story will be updated.

By Mitchell Republic
