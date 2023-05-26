Kernel girls golf makes it four team wins in a row at Brookings

BROOKINGS — For the fourth meet in a row, the Mitchell High School girls golf team came away with the team championship, winning the Bill Scholten Invitational at Brookings Country Club.

Mitchell scored 347 as a team, finishing eight shots ahead of second-place Brookings at 355 strokes. Harrisburg and Yankton tied for third at 361 strokes, with O'Gorman fifth (365) and Brandon Valley sixth (394).

The Kernels played without the services of Allison Meyerink and Maddie Childs, who had classroom obligations on MHS' final day of school, coach Jeff Meyerink said. But the Kernels' consistent play remained a staple again on Friday, with three players in the 80s, led by Quinn Dannenbring's round of 80. Dannenbring was fourth overall among individuals and shot even-par on the course's front nine.

Mitchell seniors Jayli Rients and Lara Widstrom each shot rounds of 88, tying for seventh place and Anna Eliason shot 91 to tie for 11th place and round out the team scoring. The Kernels also had Ava Eliason (96) and Londyn Hajek (98) on the varsity roster on Friday, as well, each finishing in the top-25.

Huron's Bryn Huber won the individual competition with a three-over-par 75. Brookings' Delilah Fuls shot 77 for second place and Yankton's Ellia Homstad finished with a 78 for third place.

The regular season will end on Tuesday, May 30, when Mitchell competes at the Lynx Invitational at Brandon Golf Course. After that, the Class AA state meet looms on June 5-6 at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.