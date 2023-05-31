Kernel girls golf breaks MHS team record in final state tune-up in Pierre

PIERRE -- A final tune-up for the Mitchell High School girls golf regular season saw the Kernels in top form and breaking the team scoring record on the state meet course on Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course in the Pierre Quadrangular.

Mitchell's Allison Meyerink and Maddie Childs each shot rounds of even-par-72 to lead the way for the Kernels, sharing medalist honors and the Kernels won the team title with a score of 306. Rapid City Stevens was second at 319 strokes, followed by Aberdeen Central (324) and Pierre (351).

Mitchell lowered the school record in the first meet of the season at 310 strokes at Harrisburg, while Tuesday's win at Pierre was the fifth MHS team victory in a row.

Meyerink, the state's leader in scoring average at 74.89, was 4-under-par through her opening five holes after birdies at No. 1 and No. 2 and an eagle at the par-5 fifth hole, and she posted a 3-under-par 33 on the first nine of the course before finishing the round at even-par.

Childs also went out strong with a 2-under-par 34 on the front and then scored even par on the final six holes of the course to card the 72.

Quinn Dannenbring shot 79 for the day to finish in sixth place and Lara Widstrom rounded out the MHS scoring with an 83. Ava Eliason shot 91 on her 18 holes and Jayli Rients shot 92.

Rapid City Stevens' Tanna Phares was third individually with a 1-over-73, followed by Aberdeen Central's Emma Dohrer (74) and Olivia Braun (75) to close out the top-five.

Mitchell went to the meet in place of the Brandon Valley Invitational on Tuesday. The Kernels head back to Pierre in six days for the Class AA state meet on June 5-6.