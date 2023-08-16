Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 15

Sports Prep

Kernel girls blank Class A No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian, continuing hot start to new season

Another game, another No. 1 squad knocked off for the Mitchell High School girls soccer team.

081523 MHS girls soccer celebration.JPG
The Mitchell girls soccer team celebrates with Kenzi Kayl (10) after she scored a goal during a girls soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 8:54 PM

MITCHELL — Another game, another No. 1 squad knocked off for the Mitchell High School girls soccer team.

Mitchell, playing its first home match of the season, controlled most of the match and finished with a 2-0 victory over Sioux Falls Christian on Tuesday at Joe Quintal Field.

The Chargers were the No. 1 team in the preseason Class A girls soccer poll from the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association, while Mitchell was unranked in the first survey of the year.

081523 MHS girls soccer 15.JPG
Mitchell's Makenzie Peterson, right, maneuvers around Sioux Falls Christian's Emily Clapp during a girls soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Fresh off a 3-2 win over Class AA defending champion and preseason No. 1 Harrisburg on Friday, the Kernels controlled the pace of Tuesday's contest, too.

MHS got on the board when Mia Mullenmeister was on the scoring end of a strong corner kick from sophomore Kenzi Kayl with just under 14 minutes remaining in the first half. Mullenmeister ran to the far post and slipped the shot past three SFC defenders from the goalmouth.

Mitchell added to the lead late in the first half when Kenzi Kayl stole the ball at midfield and took it to about 10 yards out from the goal and slotted the shot past the SFC goalkeeper on the left side of the net for a 2-0 advantage.

Mitchell did not score again, riding the strong defensive effort of the Kernel defense and goalkeeper Tenley Peterson in net. It was the season-opening game for the Chargers, who take on St. Thomas More on Friday, Aug. 18 in Sioux Falls.

081523 MHS girls soccer 2.JPG
Mitchell's Taryn Thomas steps in front of a Sioux Falls Christian player's pass during a girls soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Tuesday's match was the first of five home matches in a row for the Kernels. Mitchell (2-0) will face Sturgis and Spearfish this weekend in home matches, hosting the Scoopers at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by a 10 a.m. match with Spearfish on Saturday.

Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
