99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Kernel girls cruise to win Marchand Cup over visiting Gazelles

The Mitchell High School girls golf team took back the Marchand Cup on Tuesday in convincing fashion.

5-9-23MHSvsYanktonGirlsGolf-19.jpg
Mitchell's Lara Widstrom and Jayli Rients share a high five after playing a hole at the girls Marchand Cup between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
May 10, 2023 at 12:20 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School girls golf team took back the Marchand Cup on Tuesday in convincing fashion, winning 17-3 over Yankton at Lakeview Golf Course.

On the course, Mitchell made it a clean sweep in the four ball format over the first six holes, winning all five matches and then outscored Yankton in the scramble 4-1 with three wins and two ties. Mitchell then won eight of the 10 singles matches played over the final six holes.

The Kernels’ depth was on full display, with Maddie Childs, Ava Eliason, Anna Eliason, Londyn Hajek, Raegan Sperl, Abbi Schnabel each finishing 3-0 in their matches over the course of the day.

The Ryder Cup-style tournament is scored three different ways, with the first six holes as a four-ball best-ball, holes 7-12 were a two-man scramble and holes 13-18 were individual match play.The tournament is named in memory of Rob Marchand, who graduated from Yankton and coached golf in Mitchell before his death in 2014.

Mitchell is back at Lakeview on Friday when it hosts the Mitchell Invitational with nearly all of the Class AA schools in attendance. The start will be at 10:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

5-9-23MHSvsYanktonGirlsGolf-24.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: Mitchell and Yankton tee off for the Marchand Cup
The Kernels girls golf team will be competing in the Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12.
May 09, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Adam Thury

Marchand Cup

Tuesday at Lakeview GC, Mitchell

Mitchell 17, Yankton 3

Four ball/best ball format — Holes 1-6

Allison Meyerink / Quinn Dannenbring (MIT) def. Ellia Homstad / Sabrina Krajewski (YAN), 3&2

Lara Widstrom / Jayli Rients (MIT) def. Elsie Larson / Gracie Brockberg (YAN), 2&1

Maddie Childs / Ava Eliason (MIT) def. Madison Ryken / Jordyn Cunningham (YAN), 3&1

Anna Eliason / Londyn Hajek (MIT) def. Bailey Anderson / Lilly Schmidt (YAN), 1 up

ADVERTISEMENT

Raegan Sperl / Abbi Schnabel (MIT) def. Olivia Chipman / Danica Winckler (YAN), 2&1

Format total: Mitchell 5, Yankton 0

Two-player scramble — Holes 7-12

Ellia Homstad / Sabrina Krajewski (YAN) tied with Allison Meyerink / Quinn Dannenbring (MIT)

Lara Widstrom / Jayli Rients (MIT) tied with Elsie Larson / Gracie Brockberg (YAN)

Maddie Childs / Ava Eliason (MIT) def. Madison Ryken / Jordyn Cunningham (YAN), 3&2

Anna Eliason / Londyn Hajek (MIT) def. Bailey Anderson / Lilly Schmidt (YAN), 3&1

Raegan Sperl / Abbi Schnabel (MIT) def. Olivia Chipman / Danica Winckler (YAN), 4&2

ADVERTISEMENT

Format total: Mitchell 4, Yankton 1

Singles matches — Holes 13-18

Allison Meyerink (MIT) def. Ellia Homstad (YAN), 2&1

Quinn Dannenbring (MIT) def. Sabrina Krajewski (YAN), 3&2

Elsie Larson (YAN) def. Lara Widstrom (MIT), 2&1

Gracie Brockberg (YAN) def. Jayli Rients, 2 up

Maddie Childs (MIT) def. Madison Ryken (YAN) , 2&1

Ava Eliason (MIT) def. Jordyn Cunningham (YAN), 4&2

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Eliason (MIT) def. Bailey Anderson (YAN), 3&1

Londyn Hajek (MIT) def. Lilly Schmidt (YAN), 3&1

Raegan Sperl (MIT) def. Olivia Chipman (YAN), 1 up

Abbi Schnabel (MIT) def. Danica Winckler (YAN), 2&1

Format total: Mitchell 8, Yankton 2

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher