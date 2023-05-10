Kernel girls cruise to win Marchand Cup over visiting Gazelles

MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School girls golf team took back the Marchand Cup on Tuesday in convincing fashion, winning 17-3 over Yankton at Lakeview Golf Course.

On the course, Mitchell made it a clean sweep in the four ball format over the first six holes, winning all five matches and then outscored Yankton in the scramble 4-1 with three wins and two ties. Mitchell then won eight of the 10 singles matches played over the final six holes.

The Kernels’ depth was on full display, with Maddie Childs, Ava Eliason, Anna Eliason, Londyn Hajek, Raegan Sperl, Abbi Schnabel each finishing 3-0 in their matches over the course of the day.

The Ryder Cup-style tournament is scored three different ways, with the first six holes as a four-ball best-ball, holes 7-12 were a two-man scramble and holes 13-18 were individual match play.The tournament is named in memory of Rob Marchand, who graduated from Yankton and coached golf in Mitchell before his death in 2014.

Mitchell is back at Lakeview on Friday when it hosts the Mitchell Invitational with nearly all of the Class AA schools in attendance. The start will be at 10:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marchand Cup

Tuesday at Lakeview GC, Mitchell

Mitchell 17, Yankton 3

Four ball/best ball format — Holes 1-6

Allison Meyerink / Quinn Dannenbring (MIT) def. Ellia Homstad / Sabrina Krajewski (YAN), 3&2

Lara Widstrom / Jayli Rients (MIT) def. Elsie Larson / Gracie Brockberg (YAN), 2&1

Maddie Childs / Ava Eliason (MIT) def. Madison Ryken / Jordyn Cunningham (YAN), 3&1

Anna Eliason / Londyn Hajek (MIT) def. Bailey Anderson / Lilly Schmidt (YAN), 1 up

ADVERTISEMENT

Raegan Sperl / Abbi Schnabel (MIT) def. Olivia Chipman / Danica Winckler (YAN), 2&1

Format total: Mitchell 5, Yankton 0

Two-player scramble — Holes 7-12

Ellia Homstad / Sabrina Krajewski (YAN) tied with Allison Meyerink / Quinn Dannenbring (MIT)

Lara Widstrom / Jayli Rients (MIT) tied with Elsie Larson / Gracie Brockberg (YAN)

Maddie Childs / Ava Eliason (MIT) def. Madison Ryken / Jordyn Cunningham (YAN), 3&2

Anna Eliason / Londyn Hajek (MIT) def. Bailey Anderson / Lilly Schmidt (YAN), 3&1

Raegan Sperl / Abbi Schnabel (MIT) def. Olivia Chipman / Danica Winckler (YAN), 4&2

ADVERTISEMENT

Format total: Mitchell 4, Yankton 1

Singles matches — Holes 13-18

Allison Meyerink (MIT) def. Ellia Homstad (YAN), 2&1

Quinn Dannenbring (MIT) def. Sabrina Krajewski (YAN), 3&2

Elsie Larson (YAN) def. Lara Widstrom (MIT), 2&1

Gracie Brockberg (YAN) def. Jayli Rients, 2 up

Maddie Childs (MIT) def. Madison Ryken (YAN) , 2&1

Ava Eliason (MIT) def. Jordyn Cunningham (YAN), 4&2

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Eliason (MIT) def. Bailey Anderson (YAN), 3&1

Londyn Hajek (MIT) def. Lilly Schmidt (YAN), 3&1

Raegan Sperl (MIT) def. Olivia Chipman (YAN), 1 up

Abbi Schnabel (MIT) def. Danica Winckler (YAN), 2&1

Format total: Mitchell 8, Yankton 2

