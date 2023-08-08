Kernel football kicks off fall practice placing emphasis on improvement, unity

MITCHELL — The final countdown is on for the Mitchell High School football program’s season opener on Friday, Aug. 25.

As the sun was rising on Monday morning, the Kernels — all levels from freshmen through varsity — took to Joe Quintal Field for the first session of fall practice. It was a session filled with energy and excitement, marking the formal beginning of a new chapter for the program under first-year head coach Pat Larson.

“Words are not enough. I could not be more excited about the start of our season, having our first practice and building this next Kernel football team,” Larson said. “It's exciting, it's infectious (energy), and I'm excited to see where we go from here.”

Perhaps above all, Monday served to set the initial standard for the program in 2023. During his first post-practice remarks, Larson stressed the importance of improving when the team reconvened on Tuesday and continuing to incrementally raise the expectations each day thereafter.

“[Day one] sets the bar because we’ve got to play with a high amount of energy,” Larson said. “We may not be the biggest or fastest kids in our class, though I’m saying those things aren’t there for us to develop. But right now, I just want to see us play at a high level with a lot of energy and enthusiasm, and the rest is going to take care of itself.”

Mitchell High School football player Seth Foote (32) runs through a lineman drill during the first practice of fall camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Over the course of 18 days, MHS readies for its season opener at Eastern South Dakota Conference rival Yankton on Aug. 25. During the leadup to his head coaching debut, Larson is trying to take the process one practice at a time as he diagnoses the areas that need the most attention.

According to Larson, among the highest priorities in the early days of camp are solidifying positions on both sides of the football and installing the offense.

“You can't look too far into the future. The kids have to take this as a day-by-day thing, and I'm trying to take it day by day, too,” Larson said. “When we get to Aug. 25, we’ll get to see where we’re at; that’s the first measuring stick.”

By the end of the week, practice will be in full swing. The Kernels will transition from helmets only on Monday and Tuesday to the introduction of shoulder pads on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the first practice with full pads on Friday.

Mitchell High School head football coach Pat Larson shouts instructions to the team during the first practice of fall camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Across all levels of the MHS program, approximately 70 student-athletes are participating in football this season. With limited practice space due to construction on the new MHS building, all levels are sharing the same field during practice.

Addressing the team after Monday’s practice, Larson told everyone, “You’re part of my family now.” As such, he wants to see the players treat each other like family, too, saying there’s a certain power to be drawn from forming one cohesive unit. Perhaps even more so than any developments on the football field, Larson is placing extra emphasis on building relationships between teammates and coaches.

“What I'm looking at the most during this preseason time is our guys coming together as a bunch of 70 individuals and instead becoming one team,” Larson explained. “This is our football program, our football team, and this is our family.

“I want to get to that first game week, and I want us to be tight (as a group),” he continued. “I want them to be able to lean on each other, have expectations for each other and continue to build and grow with each other. If we can do that, it will take care of a lot of stuff on the field.”

