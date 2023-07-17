Kernel football brings fun, hardworking attitude to Pat Larson’s first summer in charge

MITCHELL — Have fun. Compete. Get better.

Those three tenets have been at the forefront of the Mitchell High School football program’s mission this summer under first-year and first-time head coach Pat Larson.

And Larson is intentional with the order, as the first element leads to the second and the first two together translate to the third.

“If you're having fun, you're going to compete. If you're competing, we're going to get better,” Larson explained. “That's what everything we’re doing is about, because if you're having fun, you want to be here, and other kids will find out football is fun and want to be here, too. That's the biggest thing. And if they're having a good time, we'll keep them and will benefit from that over time.”

As the Kernels have embraced Larson’s mindset, it’s led to a productive first half of the summer. In June, the schedule included twice-weekly workouts with three scrimmages against Madison High School mixed in. July has already featured a Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp in Mitchell, with an upcoming camp for linemen (July 26-27) and a youth camp to kick off August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along the way, Monday nights have contained the most activity. Starting in early June and running through the end of July, student-athletes from the middle school up through varsity ranks have been gathering at Joe Quintal Field for the MHS version of Monday Night Football.

Tyson Sabers (close, in white) and Tate Wenz (far, in black) go through a footwork drill during Mitchell's Monday Night Football on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

For an hour, present and future Kernels run through a series of general skill circuits and position-specific drills before capping the night with a football minigame. In many ways, it encapsulates what Larson has been preaching during his first three months in charge.

“It's a chance for our kids to get out on the field to work at football, be around their teammates, get in front of their coaches and have fun as we get that ball rolling toward the fall,” Larson said.

During the July 10 edition of Monday Night Football, approximately three dozen student-athletes came out to participate, which Larson noted as the best turnout of the summer to date. Among them, nearly two-thirds were rising freshmen or younger, with the soon-to-be ninth-grade class accounting for one-third on its own.

It’s an encouraging sign for Larson, who wants to see more kids come through the program.

Part of the effort that has driven the freshman turnout has been a slight tweak to the traditional schedule. According to Larson, several team activities in past summers were focused on the varsity-aged players in grades 10-12. But this summer, Larson decided to welcome all freshmen — due in part to the varsity and freshman teams being forced to practice together this season with the limited space as a result of the construction of the new MHS facilities — and the result speaks for itself.

Chance Henkel reaches for the football during a linebacker drill at Mitchell's Monday Night Football on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

“I want those kids around the varsity guys,” Larson said. “We can divide and conquer, and they can get coached by somebody they're going to be coached by for four solid years. That's why I’ve started to include them in some of the summer stuff this year.

“They are the future of our program, so I wanted to accelerate that process a little bit for their future and for the program's future,” Larson added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another significant boost to Larson’s first season is his familiarity with the players and program and vice versa. An MHS football assistant for nearly two decades, Larson is relishing the opportunity to put his own flair and stamp on the program while simultaneously providing continuity through his pre-existing relationships with practically every varsity player.

As such, Larson feels the pieces are already in place for the Kernels to hit the ground running once fall practices begin in early August.

“I’m looking forward to the start of fall camp,” Larson said. “I want to see our kids strap on helmets, get out there in their black and gold practice gear and go through the first set of drills with the same excitement they all have right now at Monday Night Football.”

