Kernel cross country opens new season in home meet at Wild Oak

The Mitchell High School cross country team kicked off its season with the Mitchell Invitational at Wild Oak Golf Course, with a number of solid finishes from the Kernel runners.

Mitchell's Colin Pickett, at left, runs during the Mitchell Invitational cross country meet on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at Wild Oak Golf Course.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 10:10 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School cross country team kicked off its season with the Mitchell Invitational at Wild Oak Golf Course, with a number of solid finishes from the Kernel runners. The varsity races were run at 4,000 meters as a warm-up to the rest of the season and the regulation 5,000-meter races.

In the boys varsity race, Pierce Baumberger won the race for Miller in a time of 13:31.93, with teammate Alex Schumacher in second (13:41.34). MHS’ Hunter Patton finished third (14:37.65), with Elijah Schroeder in fourth place. Jeffrey Boschee, of Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, finished in sixth place (15:58.99), while Avon’s Tyler Tjeerdsma was the top Pirate runner (16:01.14). Mitchell’s Colin Pickett was eighth (16:01.96).

The girls varsity race, which had only nine participants and was run simultaneous to the boys race, was won by Miller’s Madeline Nye in a time of 18:28.43, followed by fellow Rustler Gabby Werdel (18:34.43). Mitchell’s Londyn Schroeder was third (18:54.02), followed by teammate Aspen Evers (20:22.11). Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s Kyia Schmidt was fifth (20:50.62), with Alexis Daley (21:44.52) and Avrie London (23:39.62) also sixth and seventh, respectively.

Mitchell's Aspen Evers runs during the Mitchell Invitational cross country meet on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at Wild Oak Golf Course.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

The girls 3,000-meter junior varsity girls race was won by Tayla Cournoyer, of Mitchell, in 13:39.65, with teammate Dani Borja taking second place (15:38.55).

Kalley Teason, of Miller, won the girls middle school race at 2,000 meters (9:37.99), while Khloe Mackey, of Mitchell, was second (9:57.77).

The 3,000-meter boys JV race was won by Mitchell’s Axel Reimnitz (12:31.81), with Ryan Driscol second (12:37.24) and Karsten Herges in third (12:38.93).

The boys middle school race was won by Mitchell Christian’s Brady Asbenson (7:53.02), with Mitchell’s Hunter Killion in second place (7:57.61).

A handful of the Kernels’ top runners will participate in the Augustana Twilight Meet on Friday, Sept. 1 at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell Invitational 

Monday at Wild Oak GC

Boys varsity (4,000 meters): 1. Pierce Baumberger, 13:31.93, Miller; 2. Alex Schumacher, 13:41.34, Miller; 3. Hunter Patton, 14:37.65, Mitchell; 4. Elijah Schroeder, 15:19.74, Mitchell; 5. Isaiah Gortmaker, 15:38.55, Miller; 6. Jeffery Boschee, 15:58.99, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket; 7. Tyler Tjeerdsma, 16:01.14, Avon; 8. Colin Pickett, 16:01.96, Mitchell; 9. Kellan Hurd, 16:14.43, Miller; 10. Karter Weber, 16:25.36, Mount Vernon/Plankinton; 11. Hudson Schmidt, 17:13.37, Mount Vernon/Plankinton; 12. Trysten Eide, 17:16.90, Mount Vernon/Plankinton; 13. John Fathke, 17:20.96, Avon; 14. Sam Baruth, 17:21.52, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket; 15. Chase Hurd, 17:32.30, Miller

Girls varsity (4,000 meters): 1. Madeline Nye, 18:28.43, Miller; 2. Gabby Werdel, 18:34.43, Miller; 3. Londyn Schroeder, 18:54.02, Mitchell; 4. Aspen Evers, 20:22.11, Mitchell; 5. Kyia Schmidt, 20:50.62, Mount Vernon/Plankinton; 6. Alexis Daley, 21:44.52, Mitchell; 7. Avrie London, 23:39.62, Mitchell; 8. Allie Gortmaker, 23:49.93, Miller; 9. Taytum Gortmaker, 24:12.30, Miller

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
