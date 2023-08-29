Kernel cross country opens new season in home meet at Wild Oak

MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School cross country team kicked off its season with the Mitchell Invitational at Wild Oak Golf Course, with a number of solid finishes from the Kernel runners. The varsity races were run at 4,000 meters as a warm-up to the rest of the season and the regulation 5,000-meter races.

In the boys varsity race, Pierce Baumberger won the race for Miller in a time of 13:31.93, with teammate Alex Schumacher in second (13:41.34). MHS’ Hunter Patton finished third (14:37.65), with Elijah Schroeder in fourth place. Jeffrey Boschee, of Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, finished in sixth place (15:58.99), while Avon’s Tyler Tjeerdsma was the top Pirate runner (16:01.14). Mitchell’s Colin Pickett was eighth (16:01.96).

The girls varsity race, which had only nine participants and was run simultaneous to the boys race, was won by Miller’s Madeline Nye in a time of 18:28.43, followed by fellow Rustler Gabby Werdel (18:34.43). Mitchell’s Londyn Schroeder was third (18:54.02), followed by teammate Aspen Evers (20:22.11). Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s Kyia Schmidt was fifth (20:50.62), with Alexis Daley (21:44.52) and Avrie London (23:39.62) also sixth and seventh, respectively.

Mitchell's Aspen Evers runs during the Mitchell Invitational cross country meet on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at Wild Oak Golf Course. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

The girls 3,000-meter junior varsity girls race was won by Tayla Cournoyer, of Mitchell, in 13:39.65, with teammate Dani Borja taking second place (15:38.55).

Kalley Teason, of Miller, won the girls middle school race at 2,000 meters (9:37.99), while Khloe Mackey, of Mitchell, was second (9:57.77).

The 3,000-meter boys JV race was won by Mitchell’s Axel Reimnitz (12:31.81), with Ryan Driscol second (12:37.24) and Karsten Herges in third (12:38.93).

The boys middle school race was won by Mitchell Christian’s Brady Asbenson (7:53.02), with Mitchell’s Hunter Killion in second place (7:57.61).

A handful of the Kernels’ top runners will participate in the Augustana Twilight Meet on Friday, Sept. 1 at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell Invitational

Monday at Wild Oak GC

Boys varsity (4,000 meters): 1. Pierce Baumberger, 13:31.93, Miller; 2. Alex Schumacher, 13:41.34, Miller; 3. Hunter Patton, 14:37.65, Mitchell; 4. Elijah Schroeder, 15:19.74, Mitchell; 5. Isaiah Gortmaker, 15:38.55, Miller; 6. Jeffery Boschee, 15:58.99, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket; 7. Tyler Tjeerdsma, 16:01.14, Avon; 8. Colin Pickett, 16:01.96, Mitchell; 9. Kellan Hurd, 16:14.43, Miller; 10. Karter Weber, 16:25.36, Mount Vernon/Plankinton; 11. Hudson Schmidt, 17:13.37, Mount Vernon/Plankinton; 12. Trysten Eide, 17:16.90, Mount Vernon/Plankinton; 13. John Fathke, 17:20.96, Avon; 14. Sam Baruth, 17:21.52, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket; 15. Chase Hurd, 17:32.30, Miller

Girls varsity (4,000 meters): 1. Madeline Nye, 18:28.43, Miller; 2. Gabby Werdel, 18:34.43, Miller; 3. Londyn Schroeder, 18:54.02, Mitchell; 4. Aspen Evers, 20:22.11, Mitchell; 5. Kyia Schmidt, 20:50.62, Mount Vernon/Plankinton; 6. Alexis Daley, 21:44.52, Mitchell; 7. Avrie London, 23:39.62, Mitchell; 8. Allie Gortmaker, 23:49.93, Miller; 9. Taytum Gortmaker, 24:12.30, Miller