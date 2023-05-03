Kernel boys tennis splits duals with Harrisburg, Roosevelt

MITCHELL — Playing its fourth and fifth duals in the span of two days, the Mitchell High School boys tennis team was back in action on Tuesday at Hitchcock Park, picking up a triangular split.

Off a quadrangular sweep on Monday, the Kernels went 1-1. Harrisburg won its dual with Mitchell by a 6-3 score and the Kernels later bounced back to win 9-0 over Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

Mitchell’s victories against Harrisburg came from Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer at No. 5 and No. 6 singles. Mauszycki won in a third-set tiebreaker over Cooper Rott by a score of 6-2, 6-7(3), 10-5, while Fuhrer won 6-3, 7-5 over Aidan Rockvam. Levi Loken and Drake Jerke teamed up for a win at No. 2 doubles in a 6-2, 6-4 win.

The Kernels’ win in the Roosevelt dual came in the fashion of a clean sweep. Loken and Drake Jerke won at No. 2 doubles by a 10-2 score in the 10-game pro set format. Jager Juracek (No. 2), Drake Jerke (No. 4) and Zach Fuhrer (No. 6) all won their singles matches by a score of 10-2, while Mauszycki won 10-1 at No. 5 singles against the Riders.

Mitchell (12-6 in duals, 6-3 ESD) will play in a dual at Watertown on Friday, May 5. The Kernels will host the Eastern South Dakota Conference championships at Hitchcock Park on Tuesday, May 9.

Harrisburg 6, Mitchell 3

Singles

No. 1: Alexander Rallis (HAR) def. Luke Jerke (M), 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Lenny Hammargren (HAR) Jager Juracek (M), 7-6(4), 6-1

No. 3: Maverik Ragon (HAR) def. Levi Loken (M), 6-0, 6-1

No. 4: Brayden Rausch (HAR) def. Drake Jerke (M), 6-3, 6-3

No. 5: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Cooper Rott (HAR), 6-2, 6-7(3), 10-5

No. 6: Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Aidan Rockvam (HAR), 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Alexander Rallis / Maverik Ragon (HAR) def. Luke Jerke / Jager Juracek (M), 7-6(4), 6-2

No. 2: Levi Loken / Drake Jerke (M) def. Brayden Rausch / Lenny Hammargren (HAR), 6-2, 6-4

No. 3: Koleton Anderson / Cooper Rott (HAR) def. Matthew Mauszycki / Zach Fuhrer (M), 6-3, 3-6, (10-6)

Mitchell 9, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0

Singles

No. 1: Luke Jerke (M) def. Brock Kruger (SFR), 10-4

No. 2: Jager Juracek (M) def. Evan Rodgers (SFR), 10-2

No. 3: Levi Loken (M) def. Boen McKee (SFR), 10-5

No. 4: Drake Jerke (M) def. Caden Patzwald (SFR), 10-2

No. 5: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Trevan Keegan (SFR), 10-1

No. 6: Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Connor Fitzpatrick (SFR), 10-2

Doubles

No. 1: Luke Jerke / Jager Juracek (M) def. Brock Kruger / Evan Rodgers (SFR), 10-5

No. 2: Levi Loken / Drake Jerke (M) def. Boen McKee / Connor Fitzpatrick (SFR), 10-2

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki / Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Caden Patzwald / Trevan Keegan (SFR), 10-5