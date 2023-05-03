99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kernel boys tennis splits duals with Harrisburg, Roosevelt

Playing its fourth and fifth duals in the span of two days, the Mitchell High School boys tennis team was back in action on Tuesday at Hitchcock Park.

5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-15.jpg
Mitchell's Jager Juracek serves the ball as his doubles partner Luke Jerke (foreground) waits for the return during a tennis dual against Harrisburg on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
May 02, 2023 at 7:22 PM

MITCHELL — Playing its fourth and fifth duals in the span of two days, the Mitchell High School boys tennis team was back in action on Tuesday at Hitchcock Park, picking up a triangular split.

Off a quadrangular sweep on Monday, the Kernels went 1-1. Harrisburg won its dual with Mitchell by a 6-3 score and the Kernels later bounced back to win 9-0 over Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

Mitchell’s victories against Harrisburg came from Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer at No. 5 and No. 6 singles. Mauszycki won in a third-set tiebreaker over Cooper Rott by a score of 6-2, 6-7(3), 10-5, while Fuhrer won 6-3, 7-5 over Aidan Rockvam. Levi Loken and Drake Jerke teamed up for a win at No. 2 doubles in a 6-2, 6-4 win.

The Kernels’ win in the Roosevelt dual came in the fashion of a clean sweep. Loken and Drake Jerke won at No. 2 doubles by a 10-2 score in the 10-game pro set format. Jager Juracek (No. 2), Drake Jerke (No. 4) and Zach Fuhrer (No. 6) all won their singles matches by a score of 10-2, while Mauszycki won 10-1 at No. 5 singles against the Riders.

Mitchell (12-6 in duals, 6-3 ESD) will play in a dual at Watertown on Friday, May 5. The Kernels will host the Eastern South Dakota Conference championships at Hitchcock Park on Tuesday, May 9.

Harrisburg 6, Mitchell 3

Singles

No. 1: Alexander Rallis (HAR) def. Luke Jerke (M), 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Lenny Hammargren (HAR) Jager Juracek (M), 7-6(4), 6-1

No. 3: Maverik Ragon (HAR) def. Levi Loken (M), 6-0, 6-1

No. 4: Brayden Rausch (HAR) def. Drake Jerke (M), 6-3, 6-3

No. 5: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Cooper Rott (HAR), 6-2, 6-7(3), 10-5

No. 6: Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Aidan Rockvam (HAR), 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Alexander Rallis / Maverik Ragon (HAR) def. Luke Jerke / Jager Juracek (M), 7-6(4), 6-2

No. 2: Levi Loken / Drake Jerke (M) def. Brayden Rausch / Lenny Hammargren (HAR), 6-2, 6-4

No. 3: Koleton Anderson / Cooper Rott (HAR) def. Matthew Mauszycki / Zach Fuhrer (M), 6-3, 3-6, (10-6)

Mitchell 9, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0

Singles

No. 1: Luke Jerke (M) def. Brock Kruger (SFR), 10-4

No. 2: Jager Juracek (M) def. Evan Rodgers (SFR), 10-2

No. 3: Levi Loken (M) def. Boen McKee (SFR), 10-5

No. 4: Drake Jerke (M) def. Caden Patzwald (SFR), 10-2

No. 5: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Trevan Keegan (SFR), 10-1

No. 6: Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Connor Fitzpatrick (SFR), 10-2

Doubles

No. 1: Luke Jerke / Jager Juracek (M) def. Brock Kruger / Evan Rodgers (SFR), 10-5

No. 2: Levi Loken / Drake Jerke (M) def. Boen McKee / Connor Fitzpatrick (SFR), 10-2

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki / Zach Fuhrer (M) def. Caden Patzwald / Trevan Keegan (SFR), 10-5

By Mitchell Republic
