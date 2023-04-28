Kernel boys tennis falls to Rapid City Stevens in RC Invite dual

RAPID CITY — The Mitchell boys tennis team fell in its first action of the two-day Rapid City Invitational.

The Kernels lost 7-2 to Rapid City Stevens on Thursday in a dual that was formatted in 10-game prosets.

Mitchell picked up its two wins in the singles circuit, with Jager Juracek winning 10-8 at Flight 2 and Matthew Mauszycki picking up a 10-4 win in Flight 5. Stevens swept the doubles competition, winning 10-5 in the first flight and 10-7 across Flights 2 and 3.

The Kernels (8-5) compete Friday, April 28 in the second day of Rapid City Invitational before returning home for their next dual against Vermillion on Monday, May 1.