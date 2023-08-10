Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 10

Sports Prep

Kernel boys soccer looks to build momentum in first year under new coach Seth Paulson

Mitchell opens the 2023 season at Harrisburg on Friday, Aug. 11.

9-3-22BoyScoccerMitchellvsDouglas-11.jpg
Mitchell's Caden Olegario (13) challenges for the ball during a Class AA varsity boys soccer match against Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood as part of the Kernel Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Joe Quintal Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Today at 3:34 PM

MITCHELL — A new era for the Mitchell High School boys soccer program begins in 2023.

With the departure of six seniors and a coaching change following the 2022 campaign, the slate is nearly blank as the Kernels intend to start fresh behind a small but dedicated crew of upperclassmen, a youthful core and first-time head coach Seth Paulson.

Hired on June 2, Paulson, a 2017 MHS graduate and Kernels soccer alumnus who went on to play college football and soccer at Dakota Wesleyan, takes over a program that has a 2-22-2 record over the past two seasons.

But as a new season approaches, the Kernels and their new leader are focused on bringing the energy and hard-working attitude necessary to succeed as they build a new foundation for the program.

Joining Paulson on the boys soccer coaching staff this season are Ryan Zilla, who returns as an assistant from the previous staff; Joel Sanchez, a former teammate of Paulson’s at DWU; and Erwin Garcia, a former MHS defender from the class of 2022.

Highest among Paulson’s priorities has been establishing a strong core of leaders with a mix of veteran upperclassmen and up-and-coming underclassmen.

9-6-22PrepBoysSoccerMitchellvsWatertown-25.jpg
Mitchell's Cooper Bates (14) plays the ball forward on the attack during a Class AA varsity boys soccer match against Watertown on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Joe Quintal Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“Upperclassmen usually get chosen as leaders, but I’ve got a lot of young leaders, too,” Paulson said. “Those are kids I expect to uphold the same standards and expectations from year to year so we don’t have to keep restarting that process from scratch.”

Paulson said that leadership has already made its presence known, noting that during a recent practice in which he’d pushed the team pretty hard, the veteran leaders compelled the whole team to run extra sprints.

“They really hold themselves accountable. They want to win, and want to make a change this year,” Paulson explained. “It’s really good to see that I have leaders to step up and hold the team to that high standard.”

Those leaders will also be looked at to deliver consistent performance for the Kernels this season, with Paulson identifying team captains Caden Olegario, a senior forward, and Sam Mullenmeister, a sophomore attacking midfielder, as players who’ve impressed so far and are expected to make a major impact this season. Also included among the Kernels’ upperclassmen are juniors Cooper Bates, Oliver Olegario and Grayson Peterson and seniors Zach Fuhrer and Trenton Regan.

7-7-23SethPaulson-2.jpg
Prep
Former Kernel and new head coach Seth Paulson plans to ‘set foundation’ for MHS boys soccer
“My plan is I’m going to stick around for a while,” Seth Paulson said. “Get something going, get a foundation set. Just really get the culture turned around and that will impact the record.”
Jul 7
 · 
By  Zech Lambert

As a squad, Paulson has been impressed with the Kernels’ formation discipline as they transition from attack to defense and vice versa.

“We have been conditioning a lot, so we'll be ready to run,” Paulson said. “But we've been working on making the ball do the work instead of us doing so much.”

When it came to setting goals for the season, Paulson again looked to the players, explaining that several are entering their fourth, fifth or even sixth season with the program and deserved to have a say in determining the program’s direction this season.

“They’ve been here. They know what the team wants and what we’re capable of,” Paulson said. “So I put it in their hands to set the objectives and hold everybody accountable to that standard.”

The Kernels open the 2023 season at Harrisburg on Friday, Aug. 11, before opening up their home schedule with back-to-back contests against Sturgis and Spearfish on Aug. 18 and 19. Other top games for Mitchell included a home date with Eastern South Dakota Conference rival Huron on Sept. 7 and a Kernel Bowl clash with Pierre on Sept. 16.

9-6-22PrepBoysSoccerMitchellvsWatertown-26.jpg
Mitchell's Gavin Zilla (10) challenges for possession of the ball during a Class AA varsity boys soccer match against Watertown on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Joe Quintal Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

