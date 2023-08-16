Kernel boys golf opens with fifth place finish at Warrior/Lynx meet

SIOUX FALLS — The season-opening Warrior/Lynx Invitational kicked off the Class AA golf season on Monday and Tuesday at Brandon Golf Course and Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Brandon and Sioux Falls, respectively. For Mitchell High School, it brought on a fifth-place finish in the opening tournament.

The Kernels shot 294 as a team on Tuesday, finishing at 615 for the 36-hole event, tied with co-host Brandon Valley. Harrisburg won the tournament with a score of 575, including shooting 279 on Tuesday and finishing plus-7 for the tournament as a team.

Pierre was second (581), O'Gorman was third (596) and Watertown checked in fourth with 597 team strokes in the event that had 16 Class AA schools represented. The Brandon Golf Course will host the Class AA state meet in early October.

Mitchell's Asher Dannenbring shot 72 in the opening round on Monday before firing 78 on Tuesday in the second round and finishing tied for 13th with a two-day score of 150. Jager Juracek had a strong Tuesday to shoot 72 and lower his Monday score of 82 by 10 strokes, finishing tied for 22nd and with a total score of 154.

Noah Larson was 26th overall but shot 69 on Tuesday — one of only eight golfers in the 96-player field on Tuesday to break 70 — and finish in 26th place after a two-day mark of 156.

Everett Morrison (84-76—160) and Carter McCormick (83-77—160) both finished in a tie for 35th place. Sam Titze shot 81 on Tuesday to bounce back from a 93 on Monday to post 174 over the two days.

Harrisburg's Hayden Scott shot 65 on Tuesday and won the tournament by three strokes, with his final round including nine birdies and three bogies. Brandon Valley's Carter Peterson finished second with a two-day score of 2-under-140, and Pierre's Luke Olson shot 1-under for third place and Harrisburg's Parker Schultz was even-par for the tournament for fourth. Pierre's Nick Bothun and Watertown's Kaden Rylance tied for fifth with 1-over-par scores.

Mitchell is back in action on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Pierre for an invitational at Hillsview Golf Course.

Kernels JV opens the season at home

MITCHELL — The Mitchell junior varsity boys golf season got underway on Tuesday with a season-opening quadrangular at Lakeview Golf Course, with Watertown, Mitchell, Yankton and Huron in attendance.

Watertown's Jonathan Lake won medalist honors, shooting 74 on the day. Mitchell's Marshall Widstrom was second with a score of 75, joined by Watertown's Curtis Sneden.

Also in the top-10 for Mitchell was Canon Moller, who shot 83 and took eighth, while Jordan Meyerink and Dawson Adams both shot 84 to finish tied for ninth.

The rest of the Mitchell JV golf squad included Brady Reiners (85), Matthew Mauszycki (86) and Tyler Christensen (87) shooting in the 80s, while Ian Weber (94), Blake Brosz (101) and Mason Moody (103) rounded out the Kernel contingent on their home course.