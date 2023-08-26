6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kernel boys golf finishes ninth at Huron meet

Mitchell finished in ninth place at the Huron Invitational on Friday in a boys golf meet at Broadland Creek Golf Course.

Golf_general_ballpin.JPG
(Republic file photo)
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 7:34 PM

HURON — Mitchell finished in ninth place at the Huron Invitational on Friday in a boys golf meet at Broadland Creek Golf Course.

Watertown was the top team with a score of 296, followed by second-place O'Gorman at 299 and Harrisburg at 305 and Pierre at 306.

Mitchell shot 335 for the day, led by Noah Larson's round of 79, which included three birdies and finishing in a tie for 18th place. Asher Dannenbring shot an 82 to finish tied for 31st, with Jager Juracek and Carter McCormick each firing rounds of 87 for 48th place. Everett Morrison had a round of 91 and Marshall Widstrom shot 93 to round out the Kernels' participants.

The tournament's medalist was Watertown's Jake Olson, who shot a 5-under-par round of 67. The rest of the top-five individuals included O'Gorman's Taten Mauney, who shot 71 and Watertown's Kaden Rylance who carded 73, and Pierre's Sawyer Sonnenschein, Brandon Valley's Carter Peterson, Rapid City Stevens' Jackson Swartz all finished tied for fourth after 2-over-par 74s.

Mitchell is next in action on Tuesday, Aug. 29 for the Marchand Cup dual with Yankton at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell, with the action scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

