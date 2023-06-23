Kernel boys basketball excels in return trip to Kansas team camp

LAWRENCE, Kan. — For the second-straight season, the Mitchell High School boys basketball program made an impression during an adventure to the Sunflower State.

Returning to the University of Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse and the Bill Self (KU’s head men’s basketball coach) team camp on June 16-18, the 2023 Kernels posted a 5-1 record, identical to the mark set last season.

Along the way, Mitchell won its final five contests, including a 4-0 Saturday slate. The Kernels’ lone defeat of the weekend came in their opening game, where MHS took the lead with two seconds to play but was undone on a half-court buzzer-beater.

"It was a good weekend and they enjoyed it," said MHS head coach Ryker Kreutzfeldt. "Those who went last year were excited to go back, and the kids that didn't get to go last year were excited about being able to play. It was fun because they're a fun group and I was really happy with how they played."

Kreutzfeldt was joined by a crew of eight Kernels — Jaxson Hartman, Gavin Hinker, Peyton Mandel, Nic Moller, Colton Smith, Gavin Soukup, Markus Talley and Sutton Thompson — for the experience. Smith, Soukup and Talley were also among the 2022 MHS contingent that attended. The Midwest was well-represented, but the camp brought in teams from across the country, as the Kernels faced off with opponents from Texas, Missouri and Kansas. Mitchell wasn't the only South Dakota program in attendance, with Elk Point-Jefferson and Viborg-Hurley also making the 400-mile trip south.

Another win this morning against a good team out of Texas! Headed back to Mitchell with a 5-1 record!#KernelBasketball #OurWay pic.twitter.com/H2D7pzGJsy — Kernel Boys Basketball (@KernelBB) June 18, 2023

Though there were questions surrounding the 2022-23 Kernels prior to their run to the state championship game last season, a strong performance in Kansas ultimately served as an early predictor of success. While the formal start of the 2023-24 season is still more than five months out, another solid showing served to further the Kernels' development in the short term.

"We played at a camp in early June, and we had a lot of things we had to get better at," Kreutzfeldt said of the team's progression. "It's been really encouraging to see the development of some guys and to see guys kind of figure out how they fit in the last couple of weeks. So we're excited, but we have a ton of work to do."

For the Kernels, the trip to Kansas is just one of many basketball camps, workouts and activities on the schedule this summer. Including the three days in Lawrence, the Kernels played in camps or leagues on seven of eight days between June 13-20, including six straight from June 13-18.

So far this summer, MHS has competed at the Sanford Pentagon league in Sioux Falls and the Cornbelt in Mitchell (going 5-1 immediately before leaving for Kansas). Next week, the Kernels will be in Vermillion for the University of South Dakota's team camp, and in July, there are team camps in Sioux Falls and at Dakota Wesleyan. That's not even to mention the skill workouts being undertaken at the individual level.

"It's busy, and June is always crazy," Kreutzfeldt said. "But the best part of it is, if we go into an extended period of time without playing, our guys are wondering what's going on. They're like, 'Why aren't we going somewhere? Why aren't we playing today?' So I'm lucky as a coach to have guys that just want to play all the time."

