99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Kernel alum Seth Paulson tabbed to lead Mitchell boys soccer program

Mitchell High School has hired former Kernel Seth Paulson as the team's new head boys soccer coach.

Mitchell's Seth Paulson fires a shot during the Kernels' victory over Douglas Monday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)
In a 2016 file photo, Mitchell's Seth Paulson fires a shot during a game at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell.
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 9:44 AM

MITCHELL — Mitchell High School has hired former Kernel Seth Paulson as the team's new head boys soccer coach.

Paulson is a 2017 MHS graduate. He was a five-year starter on the soccer team and a multi-year all-Eastern South Dakota Conference selection. During his senior season, Paulson also kicked for the football team during Mitchell's state championship football team in 2016. Following graduation, he played soccer and football at Dakota Wesleyan University.

"Coach Paulson has a long history with the Mitchell boys soccer team and will be a great asset to the program. He has great energy, a great approach and a great vision for the future of Mitchell boys soccer," Mitchell Activities Director Cory Aadland said in a statement. "I am excited about the growth of the program in recent years and look forward to working with Coach Paulson to continue to develop the program.”

Paulson replaces Sean McQuillan, who resigned in April after two seasons leading the Kernels, including a 1-10-2 season in 2022.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Baseball general
Prep
Post 18 splits pair of Veterans Classic contests to open pool play in Rapid City
June 01, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
060123.BonHommeSoftball.jpg
Prep
Softball state tournament roundup: Cavs down Raiders for Class B semifinal spot
June 01, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
IMG_8846.JPG
Prep
Mitchell baseball roundup: Junior Legion opens home slate with Watertown
May 31, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Spencer Tornado Janklow.PNG
Local
Physical and emotional scars remain in Spencer 25 years after killer tornado
May 30, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Barry Amundson / For Sioux Falls Live
Horizon telemedicine cart .jpeg
South Dakota
Between unwinding and renewals, SD health providers seek to bridge larger-than-expected Medicaid gap
May 31, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
052023 MHS softball 3 bases.JPG
Prep
Mitchell's Alyssa Magee earns academic all-state honor for softball
May 31, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5-13-22SalemWindStormAftermath-10.jpg
Local
Salem to convert derecho-damaged land into new housing development
May 30, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic