Kernel alum Seth Paulson tabbed to lead Mitchell boys soccer program

MITCHELL — Mitchell High School has hired former Kernel Seth Paulson as the team's new head boys soccer coach.

Paulson is a 2017 MHS graduate. He was a five-year starter on the soccer team and a multi-year all-Eastern South Dakota Conference selection. During his senior season, Paulson also kicked for the football team during Mitchell's state championship football team in 2016. Following graduation, he played soccer and football at Dakota Wesleyan University.

"Coach Paulson has a long history with the Mitchell boys soccer team and will be a great asset to the program. He has great energy, a great approach and a great vision for the future of Mitchell boys soccer," Mitchell Activities Director Cory Aadland said in a statement. "I am excited about the growth of the program in recent years and look forward to working with Coach Paulson to continue to develop the program.”

Paulson replaces Sean McQuillan, who resigned in April after two seasons leading the Kernels, including a 1-10-2 season in 2022.