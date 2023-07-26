Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Jake Olson, Bryn Huber win SDGA Junior golf state titles

The first 54-hole South Dakota Golf Association Junior Championship came to a close on Wednesday morning at Cattail Crossing Golf Course.

Golf_general_ballpin.JPG
(Republic file photo)
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:56 PM

WATERTOWN — The first 54-hole South Dakota Golf Association Junior Championship came to a close on Wednesday morning at Cattail Crossing Golf Course, with some late drama in the girls competition and a convincing boys victory.

Watertown's Jake Olson won in his hometown with a final round 69 to follow up his tourney-best 65 on Tuesday to shoot 11-under-par for the event and win the boys age 16-18 group by seven strokes. Olson shot 205 over 54 holes, while Fort Pierre's Sawyer Sonnenschein was second with a score of 212 and 4-under-par (70-73-69). Olson was the 2021 boys junior champion and missed the 2022 tournament because he was playing in the U.S. Junior Amateur.

Fellow Watertown golfer Sam Hansen (74-72-71) and Sioux Falls' Hayden Scott (73-70-74) each shot 217 to finish third and fourth. respectively. Dakota Munger, of Pukwana, shot 75 on Wednesday and finished with a score of 218, taking sixth place (73-70-75).

SDGA general art3.JPG
Prep
Winners decided in Watertown at SDGA Junior Championships
A recap of the action through day two of the championships in Watertown
22h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic

Huron's Bryn Huber won the girls age 16-18 group with a final round 76 to win by one stroke with a 54-hole score of 231 (79-76-76). Starting on the 10th hole, Huber shot 1-over-par on the final nine holes of the day, including a par at the No. 9 hole, coming back from one shot down before the last hole when Aberdeen's Olivia Braun made a double-bogey on the final hole.

Braun posted 232 for her tournament score (76-81-75), while Mattie Weidenbach, of Sioux Falls, shot 234 for third place (80-79-75) and Miller's Jayce Pugh was fourth with a score of 235 (77-80-78). Mitchell's Allison Meyerink was the top area finisher with a score of 263 over three days (87-86-90), finishing in 12th place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SDGA junior championships came on the heels of the organization's annual adult-junior competition on Sunday. Jason Sudenga and Sara Sudenga, of Sioux Falls, won the overall adult-junior championship on with a 2-under-par round of 70. That was ahead of Jerome Zebroski and Anthony Zebroski, of Watertown, and Riley Christensen and Justin Christensen, of Sioux Falls, who each shot even-par-72. The top area finisher was Mitchell's Jeff Meyerink and Allison Meyerink, who shot 4-over-par 76 and finished 11th.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
022222.S.DR.MVP-MCMBOYS8.jpg
Prep
New SDHSAA rules to govern fan ejections, fines for schools lacking coach training
1h ago
 · 
By  Dana Hess / S.D. Newspaper Association
MLB: Spring Training-Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs
Prep
Class A state tourney roundup for July 25: Top seeds earn wins on opening day in Yankton
18h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
061323.Tabor Legion.Riley Rothschadl-2.JPG
Prep
Tabor, Platte/Geddes, SMC represent area Legion squads at Class B state tournament
22h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The Davison County Public Safety Center serves as the home for county lockup. (Matt Gade/Republic)
Members Only
Local
Davison County felony court cases for July 18
6d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
Local
Canova man identified as victim of fatal Hanson County ATV crash
3d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Winner 6.JPG
Sports
Amateur roundup for July 22-23: Winner/Colome, Alexandria advance in District 5B semifinals
2d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge