Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports Prep

Infectious energy, optimism define start of Pat Larson era for Kernels football

"I can't imagine doing anything else in my spare time, because this is what I do in my spare time; it's my fun time,” said first-year MHS football coach Pat Larson.

PatLarson1.JPG
Mitchell High School head football coach Pat Larson smiles after making a joke during Mitchell's Monday Night Football on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field.
Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic
Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Today at 8:00 AM

MITCHELL — As summer winds down and fall camp draws near, a buzz and excitement is floating through the Mitchell High School football program.

And it all starts with the new man in charge, Pat Larson.

After spending nearly two decades as a football assistant, Larson was elevated to head coach in late April. In the three months since, he’s been embracing the breadth and depth of his expanded duties — from organizing the MHS fall camp schedule to helping operate camps that come through Mitchell to talking to the media.

“I'm having an absolute ball. It's everything I thought it was going to be and more, but the more hasn't taken away from the stuff that I love,” Larson said. “I knew those responsibilities were there, but I've never done it. Now that I am doing it, it’s 20 years in and I'm having new experiences, which is the best part because it's fresh this way. … I can't imagine doing anything else in my spare time, because this is what I do in my spare time; it's my fun time.”

Yet, while Larson is going through the offseason process for the first time as a head coach, a strong sense of continuity remains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to this season, all of Larson’s football coaching experience had been under longtime coach Kent Van Overschelde, who resigned in February. As such, it only follows that Larson’s program will share many similarities with its predecessor.

“Most of what I know about how to run a program comes from Coach V,” Larson explained, noting other recent influences from MHS basketball coaches Todd Neuendorf and Ryker Kreutzfeldt. “So I'm going to do a lot of that same stuff, but this is a chance to try and put my own spin and some of the assistant coaches’ spins on things.”

Veteran MHS assistant coaches Zack Clement, Trevor Krugman and Eric Witte are listed with Larson as Kernel assistants, providing further stability for the program.

PatLarson2.JPG
Mitchell High School head football coach Pat Larson gives instruction during Mitchell's Monday Night Football on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field.
Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Since taking over the position, Larson has had a couple of players come back to the sport after previously stepping away or deciding to play football despite normally focusing on another sport, which he points to as a byproduct of relationships he worked to foster as an assistant coach across multiple sports.

Last season, the Kernels went 2-7 and missed out on postseason play for the first time in a decade. So in his first year, Larson is hoping to help guide the program back to the playoffs as part of a bounce-back campaign.

While he’s finding and establishing a balance between short-term and long-term visions ahead of his first season, Larson isn’t shy about his high hopes for the program moving forward.

But as the final countdown to the season begins, Larson’s focus has started to narrow. The Aug. 25 season opener at Yankton has been circled on the calendar for some time now, as Larson is eager for the program to set its initial standard under his leadership and begin to raise that level week-to-week. MHS opens fall practices on Thursday, Aug. 7.

“I may be the only coach in the history of mankind, but I'm excited to go to Yankton on August 25, and I never thought those words would come out of my mouth,” Larson said. “I want to see what we have as a program. I want to see where we stack up from week to week and how much we can improve from now through the start of fall camp, through that first game and then every week through the season. … I'm just excited about this year and what this year takes us to in the future.”

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Dierks covers prep and collegiate athletics across the Mitchell Republic's coverage region area, focusing on Mitchell High School football and boys basketball and area high school football, volleyball and basketball, as well as Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball. He was also the lead on the Mitchell Republic Gridiron Spotlight, producing video and providing live play-by-play for the traveling weekly prep football broadcast during its first season in the fall of 2021. Dierks is a Mitchell native who graduated from South Dakota State University with his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2020. He joined the Mitchell Republic sports staff in August 2021. He can be reached at ldierks@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Twitter at @LDierksy.
What To Read Next
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-15.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: Class B Legion baseball tourney kicks off in Redfield
9h ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury
5040001+baseball.jpg
Prep
Brookings, Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg Gold advance to Class A Legion Saturday championship series
10h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-201.jpg
Prep
Salem/Montrose/Canova breaks out big bats in Class B Legion win over Tabor
13h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NoemPress-1024x683.jpg
South Dakota
Gov. Kristi Noem claims of transparency called into question
1d ago
 · 
By  Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch
062923 Plank WS Thomas Stange.JPG
Sports
Plankinton stymies Chamberlain, advances to state amateur tournament
2d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
022222.S.DR.MVP-MCMBOYS8.jpg
Prep
New SDHSAA rules to govern fan ejections, fines for schools lacking coach training
2d ago
 · 
By  Dana Hess / S.D. Newspaper Association
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge