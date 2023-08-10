Huron’s Kenedee Rowen finishes second at North American Powerlifting Regional Championships

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Mitchell Powerlifting Club member and Huron High graduate Kenedee Rowen finished second place in the sub-junior, 63-kilogram class at the North American Powerlifting Federation Regional Championships on Wednesday.

Representing Team USA, Rowen earned the silver medal in all three disciplines for the 14-year-old to 18-year-old age group, deadlifting 135 kilograms (297.6 pounds), squatting 137.5 kilograms (303.1 pounds) and bench pressing 67.5 kilograms (148.8 pounds).

Rowen vied for the gold medal in the deadlift, going for 150 kilograms (330.6 pounds), but fell short. The meet marks her final prep competition.

Rowen, who won several powerlifting state championships at Huron, will continue powerlifting at Midland University (Neb.) this fall.