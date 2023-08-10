Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Huron’s Kenedee Rowen finishes second at North American Powerlifting Regional Championships

The Mitchell Powerlifting Club member and Huron High School graduate earned a silver medal in three events in the sub-junior class

powerlifting.jpg
Kenedee Rowan (second from left), of Huron and the Mitchell Powerlifting Club, finished second in the sub-junior North American Regional Powerlifting Championship on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in the Cayman Islands.
Andrew Priebe / Mitchell Powerlifting Club
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 5:29 PM

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Mitchell Powerlifting Club member and Huron High graduate Kenedee Rowen finished second place in the sub-junior, 63-kilogram class at the North American Powerlifting Federation Regional Championships on Wednesday.

Representing Team USA, Rowen earned the silver medal in all three disciplines for the 14-year-old to 18-year-old age group, deadlifting 135 kilograms (297.6 pounds), squatting 137.5 kilograms (303.1 pounds) and bench pressing 67.5 kilograms (148.8 pounds).

Rowen vied for the gold medal in the deadlift, going for 150 kilograms (330.6 pounds), but fell short. The meet marks her final prep competition.

Rowen, who won several powerlifting state championships at Huron, will continue powerlifting at Midland University (Neb.) this fall.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
