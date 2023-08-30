Huron squeaks past Kernel volleyball in five-set showdown

MITCHELL — Late in the fifth set, the question began to arise between the Mitchell and Huron volleyball teams.

How many match-point chances can a team get? How many can its opponent hold off?

In all, there were six chances and Huron had five of them, finally closing out the match at 20-18 in an early-season squeaker on Tuesday night at the MHS Gym for a 3-2 Eastern South Dakota Conference match victory. Set scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 19-25 and 20-18 in favor of Huron.

Mitchell held off Huron match-point chances at 14-13, 15-14, 16-15 and 18-17 before the Tigers closed it out at 19-18 when an attack deflected off a Mitchell defender. Mitchell had a brief chance to win at 17-16 but Huron was able to keep the match alive.

Mitchell's Lauren Van Overschelde hits the volleyball over the net during a high school volleyball game against the Huron Tigers on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“I really liked the improvements that we made today over how we played last weekend,” Mitchell coach Deb Thill said. “We played much better today cohesively than we did on Saturday. It was a great crowd, a great battle. It was two evenly-matched teams and that’s obvious when you go 20-18 in five sets. It comes down to little things in a match like that, and we’ll keep working to be as good as we can in those situations.”

Mitchell fell into an early 8-0 hole in the first set, struggling with serve-receive, and MHS never fully recovered in the set. In the second, the two sides were in lockstep before Hope Flippin and Sawyer Stoebner had kills to close out the set. After Huron won the third set, Mitchell raced to a 14-6 lead and held Huron in check to even the match at 2-all. It was MHS’ first five-set match of the season after playing three of them in 2022.

“I thought our defense was good,” Thill said. “The first and third set, we were missing two many serves but we were passing well. We made some really good scramble plays tonight and I think that’s a credit to our athleticism.”

Sawyer Stoebner finished with 17 kills and 21 digs for Mitchell, and Flippin had 10 kills and three aces. Lauren Van Overschelde had nine kills and Halle Haring posted six. Addie Siemsen had 33 assists, five aces, four kills and 15 digs. The Kernels’ Paige Guthmiller had 21 digs at the libero spot.

“We ran a 5-1 (rotation) with Addie at setter and she did a great job of facilitating the offense and also getting some kills for herself, too,” Thill said. “That’s what we need from her.”

Hamptyn Heinz had nine aces, 21 digs and 36 set assists for Huron in the win. Samantha Mangmoradeth had 12 kills and DaJai Claggett had 11 kills and 14 digs. Hylton Heinz had 38 digs for the Tigers. It was the Tigers’ fourth consecutive win over Mitchell in the series and the eighth in the last nine meetings.

Huron (5-0) hosts Aberdeen Central on Thursday, Aug. 31. Mitchell (2-4, 0-1 ESD) will host second-ranked Sioux Falls Washington at 7 p.m. Thursday at MHS.