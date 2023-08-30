6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Huron squeaks past Kernel volleyball in five-set showdown

MHS and Huron went the distance in a five-set Eastern South Dakota Conference match

8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-20.jpg
Mitchell's Sawyer Stoebner dives for a ball in a high school volleyball match against Huron on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
August 29, 2023 at 10:43 PM

MITCHELL — Late in the fifth set, the question began to arise between the Mitchell and Huron volleyball teams.

How many match-point chances can a team get? How many can its opponent hold off?

In all, there were six chances and Huron had five of them, finally closing out the match at 20-18 in an early-season squeaker on Tuesday night at the MHS Gym for a 3-2 Eastern South Dakota Conference match victory. Set scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 19-25 and 20-18 in favor of Huron.

Mitchell held off Huron match-point chances at 14-13, 15-14, 16-15 and 18-17 before the Tigers closed it out at 19-18 when an attack deflected off a Mitchell defender. Mitchell had a brief chance to win at 17-16 but Huron was able to keep the match alive.

8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-33.jpg
Mitchell's Lauren Van Overschelde hits the volleyball over the net during a high school volleyball game against the Huron Tigers on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“I really liked the improvements that we made today over how we played last weekend,” Mitchell coach Deb Thill said. “We played much better today cohesively than we did on Saturday. It was a great crowd, a great battle. It was two evenly-matched teams and that’s obvious when you go 20-18 in five sets. It comes down to little things in a match like that, and we’ll keep working to be as good as we can in those situations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell fell into an early 8-0 hole in the first set, struggling with serve-receive, and MHS never fully recovered in the set. In the second, the two sides were in lockstep before Hope Flippin and Sawyer Stoebner had kills to close out the set. After Huron won the third set, Mitchell raced to a 14-6 lead and held Huron in check to even the match at 2-all. It was MHS’ first five-set match of the season after playing three of them in 2022.

“I thought our defense was good,” Thill said. “The first and third set, we were missing two many serves but we were passing well. We made some really good scramble plays tonight and I think that’s a credit to our athleticism.”

8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-25.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: Huron takes down Mitchell in volleyball thriller
Huron defeats Mitchell in 5-sets
1h ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury

Sawyer Stoebner finished with 17 kills and 21 digs for Mitchell, and Flippin had 10 kills and three aces. Lauren Van Overschelde had nine kills and Halle Haring posted six. Addie Siemsen had 33 assists, five aces, four kills and 15 digs. The Kernels’ Paige Guthmiller had 21 digs at the libero spot.

“We ran a 5-1 (rotation) with Addie at setter and she did a great job of facilitating the offense and also getting some kills for herself, too,” Thill said. “That’s what we need from her.”

Hamptyn Heinz had nine aces, 21 digs and 36 set assists for Huron in the win. Samantha Mangmoradeth had 12 kills and DaJai Claggett had 11 kills and 14 digs. Hylton Heinz had 38 digs for the Tigers. It was the Tigers’ fourth consecutive win over Mitchell in the series and the eighth in the last nine meetings.

Huron (5-0) hosts Aberdeen Central on Thursday, Aug. 31. Mitchell (2-4, 0-1 ESD) will host second-ranked Sioux Falls Washington at 7 p.m. Thursday at MHS.

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
general volleyball court.jpg
Prep
Area volleyball roundup for Aug. 29: Wagner tops Titans in four sets
1h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
082923 MHS golf Dawson Adams Jordan Meyerink.JPG
Prep
Team play, depth powers Kernel boys to Marchand Cup title
1h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
082623.KernelGirlsSoccer4.JPG
Members Only
Prep
Kernels girls soccer ‘taking care of business’ during perfect start to 2023 season
7h ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
050823-isaac-erbes.JPG
College
VIDEO: Previewing the FCS college football season for SDSU, USD
1d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
8-28-23NewHighSchoolProgress-2.jpg
News
Mitchell Board of Education approves final high school rebid item
1d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Mitchell City Hall 5.jpg
Local
Changes to subsidy funding process will provide Mitchell City Council a public review of nonprofits' requests
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
8-26-23CollegeFootballDakotaStatevsDWU-34.jpg
Members Only
College
Interception, rivalry win represents big payoff for Adam DeJong, DWU veterans
1d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson