Honkers secure return trip to Class B state baseball tournament

PLATTE, S.D. — Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake took down two wins in Region 4 action on Monday afternoon, claiming a place in the eight-team Class B state baseball tournament field.

The top-seeded Honkers held off a challenge from No. 8 Hot Springs, winning 4-3 in the opening round before dispatching of Gregory County 8-1 in the state tournament qualification contest.

Fourth-seeded Gregory County (8-4) reached the state-qualifying round with an 11-3 victory over No. 5 St. Thomas More.

Solid pitching helped PGDCWL, as Oakley Kott and Caden Oberbroekling each went at least 5 2/3 innings in their respective starts, with Aiden Bultje coming in to polish off both efforts, combining for 2 1/3 innings in relief across the two games.

Bultje was credited with the win against Hot Springs, recording all four outs via strikeout (he added two more against Gregory County), while Oberbroekling struck out nine batters and allowed two hits in six innings to get the win against Gregory County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensively, Kott, Oberbroekling and Trevor Rolland each had three hits for the day. Joey Foxley had one RBI in both contests, as Parker Bailey drove in a pair of runs in the second game.

Awaiting PGDCWL (9-2) in the state quarterfinals is Dakota Valley (14-1), the second qualifier from Region 1, with the contest set for 1 p.m. Monday, May 29, at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Rapid City Christian rides upsets to state spot

WINNER, S.D. — Upsets defined the state quarterfinals in the bottom portion of the Region 4 bracket, as seventh-seeded Rapid City Christian knocked off No. 2 Winner/Colome, 8-7, and No. 6 Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman followed with a 12-7 win over third-seeded Belle Fourche.

For CKL, Blake Leiferman, Hudson Heath and Conway Collins powered the offense, combining for eight hits and seven RBIs, while Dakota Munger struck out six batters across six innings against Belle Fourche.

But in the regional semifinal, the Comets staked themselves to a 7-0 lead and never looked back, rolling to an 11-2 victory over CKL and a state tournament berth. Cayden Von Eye led the way, notching three hits with two doubles and three RBIs, as Wes Schlabach added a double and a triple.

Rapid City Christian (5-6) advances to take on Bon Homme/Avon (14-0), the top qualifier from Region 1, in the state quarterfinal round scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 29, at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Region 2 and Region 3 state tournament qualifiers will be decided with further postseason play across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

