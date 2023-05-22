99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school baseball: Bon Homme/Avon wins region playoff games, advances to state

Bon Homme/Avon (14-0) will play in the state quarterfinals against a team from Region 4B on Monday, May 29.

baseball (1).jpg
By Mitchell Republic
May 21, 2023 at 9:13 PM

TYNDALL, S.D. -- Riley Rothschadl tallied three hits and threw a three-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts to power Bon Homme/Avon to the Class B state tournament with a 6-0 win over Parkston/Ethan/Tripp in the Region 1B state-qualifying round on Sunday.

Easton Mudder and Brady Bierema each had home runs, while Chapin Cooper and Rothschadl each had doubles, and Logan Winckler added three hits. Mudder finished with three RBIs as the Cavaliers had 12 hits.

Parkston/Ethan/Tripp (9-6) had hits from Luke Bormann, Brady Boettcher and Kolter Kramer. Bormann was the losing pitcher of record with four innings pitched, six hits and three runs allowed and four strikeouts.

The Cavaliers won the opening game on Sunday 7-2 over Wagner/Lake Andes. Bierema had a double and a home run, as the Cavaliers scored five runs in the first inning. Landon Smith threw six innings, allowing two hits, an earned run and struck out four for the home squad.

Bon Homme/Avon (14-0) will play in the state quarterfinals against a team from Region 4B on Monday, May 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parkston/Ethan/Tripp advanced with an 8-1 win over Scotland/Menno. Five players hit home runs with Brayden Jervik, Kaleb Weber, Kash Neugebauer, Will Jodozi and Kolter Kramer each had a home run. Luke Bormann and Brayden Jervik each had two hits, and Carter Sommer threw 5 2/3 innings with one run allowed and eight strikeouts. Neugebauer earned the final four outs in relief, as Parkston scored in six of seven innings.

Dakota Valley 8, Canistota/Freeman/Marion 3 in North Sioux City: The Panthers pulled away with five runs in the fifth inning to win their opening round regional game over the Sticks. CFM had only one hit from Tanner Auch but scratched out a pair of runs in the first inning. L Peters scored twice in the game for CFM (5-7), while Easton Miller was the losing pitcher in the game. Beau Pollema and Grant Van Den Hul combined to allow only one hit and struck out 11 on the mound. The Panthers moved ahead to the state tournament with a 5-1 win over Elk Point-Jefferson in the regional final.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Amateur Baseball general art
Prep
Amateur baseball roundup for May 21: Mustangs, Raptors among Sunshine's road winners on Sunday
May 21, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
042823.FMFA Softball.Sonia Deckert-1.JPG
Prep
Matchups lined up for inaugural SDHSAA softball SoDak 16 on May 23
May 20, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
052023.Mitchell Baseball.Karter Sibson-1.JPG
Prep
Mitchell baseball bows out of regional tournament with walk-off loss to Harrisburg
May 20, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
5-18-23LakeAndesTrack-24.jpg
Prep
Region track roundup: Burke girls run away with Region 5B team title
May 18, 2023 08:46 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-48.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell baseball tasked with Rapid City Stevens rematch in opening round of regional tournament
May 18, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
051823-WildfireSmoke.gif
Health
Smoke from Canada wildfire blankets region, National Weather service issues alert
May 18, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch