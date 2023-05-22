High school baseball: Bon Homme/Avon wins region playoff games, advances to state

TYNDALL, S.D. -- Riley Rothschadl tallied three hits and threw a three-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts to power Bon Homme/Avon to the Class B state tournament with a 6-0 win over Parkston/Ethan/Tripp in the Region 1B state-qualifying round on Sunday.

Easton Mudder and Brady Bierema each had home runs, while Chapin Cooper and Rothschadl each had doubles, and Logan Winckler added three hits. Mudder finished with three RBIs as the Cavaliers had 12 hits.

Parkston/Ethan/Tripp (9-6) had hits from Luke Bormann, Brady Boettcher and Kolter Kramer. Bormann was the losing pitcher of record with four innings pitched, six hits and three runs allowed and four strikeouts.

The Cavaliers won the opening game on Sunday 7-2 over Wagner/Lake Andes. Bierema had a double and a home run, as the Cavaliers scored five runs in the first inning. Landon Smith threw six innings, allowing two hits, an earned run and struck out four for the home squad.

Bon Homme/Avon (14-0) will play in the state quarterfinals against a team from Region 4B on Monday, May 29.

Parkston/Ethan/Tripp advanced with an 8-1 win over Scotland/Menno. Five players hit home runs with Brayden Jervik, Kaleb Weber, Kash Neugebauer, Will Jodozi and Kolter Kramer each had a home run. Luke Bormann and Brayden Jervik each had two hits, and Carter Sommer threw 5 2/3 innings with one run allowed and eight strikeouts. Neugebauer earned the final four outs in relief, as Parkston scored in six of seven innings.

Dakota Valley 8, Canistota/Freeman/Marion 3 in North Sioux City: The Panthers pulled away with five runs in the fifth inning to win their opening round regional game over the Sticks. CFM had only one hit from Tanner Auch but scratched out a pair of runs in the first inning. L Peters scored twice in the game for CFM (5-7), while Easton Miller was the losing pitcher in the game. Beau Pollema and Grant Van Den Hul combined to allow only one hit and struck out 11 on the mound. The Panthers moved ahead to the state tournament with a 5-1 win over Elk Point-Jefferson in the regional final.