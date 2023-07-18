Harrisburg's Eli Anema, Rapid City's Tanna Phares win Sanford Series golf championships

AGAR, S.D. — The top 20 boys and eight girls on the SDGA Sanford Golf Series played in the series championship Monday at Sutton Bay Golf Course.

Eli Anema, of Harrisburg, won the boys championship with a 3-under 69, including a hole-in-one on Hole 13. Tanna Phares, of Rapid City, won the girls championship with an even-par 72.

Anema edged out Tea’s Derek Andersen and Orange City, Iowa’s Carson Korver by one stroke, while Spearfish’s Charlie Rasmussen and Watertown’s Jake Olson each shot under par with a 1-under 71. On the girls side, Phares, who is set to golf at the University of Sioux Falls next year, won by three strokes over Huron’s Bryn Huber.

Mitchell had three competitors in the event, with Asher Dannenbring tying for 12th on the boys with a 76, while Allison Meyerink tied for fourth on the girls side with a 77 and Quinn Dannenbring took eighth with an 89. Asher Dannenbring and Meyerink each had two birdies on the day, while Quinn Dannenbring tallied one birdie.

The series included five season events before the final championship and is geared toward high school players gearing up for potential collegiate careers.