Harrisburg standout Hailee Christensen forges path to Division I future in 'Soccer Siberia'

HARRISBURG, S.D. — Landing on the collegiate soccer recruiting radar is no small task when living in “Soccer Siberia.”

College coaches use their limited budgets to attend large tournaments in Southern California and Florida, or recruit nearby major cities, forgoing the out-of-the-way plains of South Dakota.

Though Harrisburg High School senior and former Mitchell resident Hailee Christensen recognizes these recruiting disadvantages, her on-field ability makes her next-level potential undeniable. A three-time member of the United States Youth Soccer Midwest Olympic Development team, the midfielder and forward overcame a torn ACL suffered her sophomore year to dominate as a junior, scoring a school-record 35 goals and 20 assists and leading Harrisburg to its first Class AA girls soccer state championship.

Accolades have followed the success for the Harrisburg star. Last season, Christensen earned United Soccer Coaches Association All-American honors and the South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year award.

As she continued to get better, she created a recruiting website with her father, Eric, who doubles as her high school coach to more easily make herself known to potential collegiate programs. The website, which features highlights and notes about Hailee, is gleaming with high praise and accolades from coaches and scouts.

Despite her geoghraphic home, Christensen’s garnered attention from several Division I and Division II schools out of state.

The South Dakota State commit is not inclined to flaunt said accomplishments, though. Prior to committing last December, Christensen kept her recruiting process private. She donated her $1,000 Gatorade winnings to the Sioux Falls Neighborhood Soccer Program, and she’s quick to acknowledge her teammates.

“I feel like I'm a pretty well-rounded player,” Christensen said. “I can do a little bit of everything. But I want more people to see me as a team player. I do what I know how to do, but I also want what's best for my teammates.”

But her unassuming nature aside, Christensen’s early success on the pitch makes her a trailblazer for amateur soccer in the state as she enters her senior season.

In this 2014 file photo, Hailee Christensen takes a shot on net for the Mitchell Golden Grizz in the championship game of the Palace City Cup at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell. The Golden Grizz won the girls U8 division championship over Oahe (Pierre). Mitchell Republic file photo

‘Something I wanted to do'

For a 5-year-old girl living in Mitchell, the sports options were limited to three things: gymnastics, cheerleading and soccer. Uninterested in the first two options, Christensen chose soccer. As she grew up, it became an increasing part of her identity.

She spent her free time juggling a soccer ball in her backyard or in her room kicking it against her bed frame. Eric, alongside Scott Mullenmeister — the father of current Mitchell High School standout and Utah State commit Mia Mullenmeister — became Christensen’s coach. Christensen's conversations with her father frequently revolved around the game, and her friendships were created on the field.

“As I continued to grow older, my love for the sport also grew,” Christensen said. “It didn’t just become something I was doing. It became something I wanted to do. Usually people don't like practices, they just like the games, but I really loved practicing with my teammates because all my friends were on the team and it just gave me more opportunities to be with my friends and do the sport that I love.”

When Christensen was 13, her family relocated to Harrisburg. Moving to the Sioux Falls suburb provided her with greater opportunities on the field, and she joined Dakota Alliance Soccer Club.

Traveling to out-of-state tournaments year-round and working out several times a week, Christensen grew into a goal-scorer touted for her ball-striking ability and touch. In her recruiting profile, her club coach, James Oppenheimer, credited her skill and athleticism and dubbed her “the most clutch player I have ever coached.”

That clutch gene paid off in the 2019 United States Youth Soccer Presidents Cup, when she scored a game-winning goal in overtime to lift Dakota Alliance to a national championship. In 2019, she was chosen to be a member of the Olympic Development Midwest Regional Team, an honor few South Dakotans receive.

“I'm glad to say that Hailee's got where she's at because of her work,” Eric said. “And her determination.”

Harrisburg's Hailee Christensen (2) battles for the ball against an Aberdeen Central player during the Class AA girls state soccer championship game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Tea. South Dakota Public Broadcasting photo

‘Lowest of lows’

In Christensen's freshman year, a coach at the Olympic Development Program in Florida told her she “hadn’t dealt with enough adversity.”

That was about to change.

During a 2020 President's Day weekend game in Minnesota, Christensen didn’t feel herself, getting just 15 minutes to warm up taking a ball to the face. Near the end of the game, things escalated.

“I had a defender on my back and I went to turn, stepped wrong and then (my knee) just kind of gave out on me,” Christensen said.

Still able to run, Christensen didn't think anything tore until she went back to practice a few days later and experienced “the exact same thing.” She underwent surgery to repair her torn ACL and started physical therapy a day later.

For the next year, Christensen was tested physically and mentally. She struggled through simple physical-therapy drills — such as setting bowls on the ground and stepping over them — and sat out her sophomore season, experiencing loneliness as she watched her teammates play from the sidelines.

“It was the lowest of lows,” Eric said. “I mean, she was somebody that played soccer weekly, year round and it went to having to learn how to walk again.”

Through it all, Christensen was diligent with the rehab process, attending physical therapy daily, determined to heal.

“She all of a sudden had this motivation that, ‘I don't want to explore that experience again,’” Eric said. “She was relentless at Orthopedic Institute, working with their leadership to not only get back to soccer shape but get back into the proper shape to avoid having it happen again."

“Even though it was hard and I had some breakdowns, I think overall it made me a mentally and physically stronger and a better soccer player than I was before,” Hailee said.

Recruiting process

Christensen returned from injury to play the best soccer of her life as a junior, shattering school records en route to her team’s 16-1-1 record and state championship. It was clear her aspirations to compete at the next level were realistic.

Eric, who had coached competitive soccer several years and was now the high school coach, understood the rigors of South Dakota recruiting and knew his daughter could help herself by being accessible to coaches via technology. He proposed the idea of building a recruiting website.

“Hailee and I've talked about it for years, but as I visit with parents whose own daughters have been on the journey or getting ready to go on the journey, (I joke that) we live in Soccer Siberia,” Eric said. “... The website was just a way to tell our story to anyone interested.”

The goal was to show not just Christensen’s physical attributes, but her mental intelligence and background — things college coaches can't learn through game film. Though she found the recruiting process “stressful,” Christensen embraced the website, taking the time to write personal bios and list her accomplishments.

With Eric’s help, highlight videos, references from different coaches and her contact information were added, and the website became a comprehensive launching point for coaches.

“I would send emails to college coaches after certain events,” Christensen said. “I would link in my website so that they could always go and look through what I've done. It was definitely helpful.”

In total, she received interest from “about 10 Division I schools,” according to Eric — a manifestation of her success.

In the end, though, she chose to stay home, where she was comfortable with her future teammates and where her family could continue to watch her play.

“I chose SDSU because I felt the school itself was a better fit for me,” Christensen said. “I'm not really a big-school type of person. I probably would have been able to make it work, but having a smaller school that was still (Division I) really helped.”