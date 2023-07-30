Harrisburg claims Class A Legion baseball title in walk-off fashion over Brookings

YANKTON — With a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh, Coen Cook was the hero for Harrisburg Gold and lifted the Tigers to their first Class A state American Legion baseball championship with a 3-2 win over Brookings on Saturday at Riverside Field.

Cook, the No. 9 hitter in the Tigers’ lineup, singled an 0-1 pitch to left field to score Tate Larson from second base and elicit a celebration on the diamond.

COEN COOK WITH THE WALK-OFF!!



Harrisburg Gold wins the Class A State Championship 👏#SDLegion | @KYNT1450 pic.twitter.com/k3voioAzqf — Digital Z South Dakota (@DigitalZSD) July 29, 2023

Harrisburg had tied the game in the sixth inning with a double play groundout that managed to score Max Carlson from third base. Carlson scored twice in the game, while Jack Riley finished the game with an RBI. Eli Kokenge earned the win on the mound with a complete-game effort with three hits and two runs allowed with five strikeouts. Kokenge finished as the tournament’s MVP.

The Bandits picked up both of their runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead, with Nolan Miles picking up an RBI double and getting caught in a rundown between second and third, allowing a second run to score on the play. Breck Hirrschoff pitched 6 1/3 innings in the game, allowing six hits, three runs (two earned) and striking out four. The Tigers finished with a 6-3 edge in hits in the game.

With the win, Harrisburg earned a berth in the American Legion Central Plains Regional, which begins on Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Rapid City, with Post 22 as the host team and also representing South Dakota. The tournament includes teams from Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, with two teams from each state.

Brookings (29-17) reached the winner-take-all championship with a 4-3 victory over Sioux Falls East in the first game on Saturday.

East held a 2-0 lead after the first inning but Brookings bounced back with three in the third frame, a lead that climbed to 4-2 going to the seventh. Sioux Falls East scored once more in the bottom of the seventh but starting pitcher Austin Clark closed out his complete-game effort and stranded the tying run at second base.

Clark allowed six hits and three runs in seven innings on only 81 pitches. Breck Hirrschoff and Justin Cofell each had two hits for the Bandits, with RBIs from both along with Parker Winghart and Nolan Miles.

Sioux Falls East, which finished the season at 41-10, had two hits each from Jack Smith and Myles Rees. Rees took the loss on the mound with six innings pitched and four runs allowed on eight hits.