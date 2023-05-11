Hanson boys, Howard girls pick up wins at McCook Central/Montrose Invitational

SALEM, S.D. — First-place finishes from Howard’s Trinity Palmquist and Hanson’s Ben Wilber helped their respective squads earn team titles at the McCook Central/Montrose Invitational golf meet Wednesday.

Wilber shot a 76 and was tied with MCM's Jackson Remmers after 18 holes, going into a playoff that Wilber won in two holes. Canistota’s Will Ortman took third with a 78, while AJ Wilber, of Hanson, was fourth at 79 and MCM’s Weston Remmers placed fifth with an 81.

Hanson edged MCM in the team-score category by one stroke, as the Beavers shot a 241 to the Fighting Cougars’ 242. Freeman took third at 273, with Howard in fifth at 278.

On the girls side, Palmquist’s 77 was 14 strokes better than the rest of the field. Howard’s Halle Schulz placed second with a 91, while Bridgewater/Emery’s Shania Longe and MCM’s Maddy Lauck each shot a 96, slotting in at fifth and sixth, respectively.

Howard won the event with a 268, followed by Garretson (291) in second and B-E (308) in third.