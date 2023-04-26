Hanson boys golf earns first-place finish at Dell Rapids St. Mary invite

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. — Led by a first-place finish from AJ Wilber, the Hanson boys won the Dell Rapids St. Mary golf invite Tuesday at Rocky Run Golf Course.

Wilber shot an 80, besting fellow Beaver Ben Wilber, who finished second with an 81, by one stroke. Hanson shot a 252 and won the event by nine strokes.

Howard’s Lane Hodges finished fifth with an 84, and another Tiger, Luke Koepsell, placed seventh with an 86, as Howard took second place with a 261. McCook Central/Montrose took ninth with a 284, with Weston Remmers finishing the highest. He shot a 91 to tie for 18th.

On the girls side, Howard finished third with a 299, led by Trinity Palmquist’s sixth-place finish with a 93. MCM was fifth, shooting a 337. Maddy Lauck’s 103 was the best finish for the Fighting Cougars, as she placed 13th.

Chester Area, led by a first-place finish and an 84 from Ayla McDonald, won the event, shooting a 268 as a team and edging Deubrook Area by 20 strokes.