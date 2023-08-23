Hanson announces athletic hall of fame class of 2023

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — The Hanson School Athletic Department is inducting four individuals and one team into its Hall of Fame in September, the school announced.

Among the individuals being honored are former Hanson High School athletic standouts Jordan Gau, who graduated in 2007, and Bethany Gross, who graduated in 2009. Athletics contributors Kevin and Mary Arend will also be inducted. The team to be enshrined is the 2006 boys track and field team, which won the Class B state championship.

These honorees will be inducted at a banquet, set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Hanson High School Gymnasium. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend, and tickets for the banquet meal cost $20 per person. To reserve banquet tickets, call (605) 239-4387 and RSVP by Thursday, Aug. 31.

