Gutsy effort lifts Gregory boys to tie for Class B boys team track crown

SIOUX FALLS — It's not often that a track relay team's main goal is fifth place.

But that's what was on the Gregory Gorillas' mind in the final race of the Class B state boys track and field championships — the 4x400 relay.

Trailing by three points going to the 4x400 race, Gregory had to finish at least three places ahead of Ipswich to get a share of the team championship. The Tigers finished eighth, which was worth a point, and Gregory got to fifth, assuring them four points, leaving the squads tied at 54.

The Gorillas had only 10 rostered boys in this weekend's meet, and despite being tired and sore, nearly all of the Gorillas' scoring came on Saturday. Daniel Mitchell won the high jump, while Kade Stukel won the 100 meters and finished fourth in the 200. On the relay front, Gregory won the 4x100 meters and was fourth in the 4x200.

"The kids totally knew what they needed to do," Gregory coach Kurt Stukel said. "They knew the number. It was just heart, desire, whatever word you can think of. They all ran their personal-best times in that race and after three days of running, that usually doesn't happen."

ADVERTISEMENT

The relay of Eli Fogel, Pierce Stukel, Luke Sinclair and Luke Stukel ran 3:34.56, lowering its season-best time by five seconds when it mattered most, and it included Luke Stukel passing the Menno relay on the final 100 meters to get to fifth and assure a tie.

"I knew we just had to go. That's all that mattered," Luke Stukel said. "It was a great effort from our team all weekend."

"We'll share it. It's first place. That's what we wanted," added Pierce Stukel, who ran third in the relay.

The Gorillas hope it's the second in a triple crown of championships this school year, joining a state football title from the fall, as they eye another Class B golf title in June.

"These kids have been driven all year," Kurt Stukel said. "From Day 1, they wanted this, and I'm proud of them."

Kade Stukel pulls through for Gregory

‘There’s no way I can do this,’ thought Kade Stukel.

As the Gregory High School senior walked laps around the Howard Wood Field track on Saturday morning, a hamstring injury threatened to prevent Stukel from contesting the 100-meter dash finals, a race he qualified for with the top time from Thursday’s prelims.

Just over two hours later, Stukel, sporting a heavy wrap around the upper half of his right leg, climbed to the top of the podium as the Class B boys 100-meter champion after sprinting to the title in a personal-record time of 10.86 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just in disbelief,” Stukel said. “My mind just went to a different spot and my body went into go-mode for about 10 seconds. I just can’t believe it, I was about to start crying. … That was the best race I’ve ever run.”

“I didn’t even think I was going to be able to run,” he added. “I thought I was going to have to walk it.”

According to Stukel, he pulled the hamstring in a preliminary race on Friday, immediately throwing the remainder of his final state track and field meet into question.

“I was talking to my dad and my coaches and we didn’t really know what I was going to do,” Stukel explained. “(Friday night) we iced it, went in the hot tub, then rolled it out and I about started crying because it hurt so bad.”

The judgment was made that Stukel would have to assess his situation again Saturday morning. Though he didn’t know how it would turn out, Stukel decided to give it a full go with the Gregory boys still vying for the Class B team title.

In a stacked field, Stukel had to run a personal best (at the time) of 10.90 seconds to edge out Colman-Egan’s Christopher Lee by one-hundredth of a second for the top qualification spot in the prelims.

On Saturday morning, more than half of the field was stride-for-stride as they passed the halfway mark.

“I was praying in my head, ‘Hold on hamstring, just a little more left,’” Stukel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the final 30 meters, an injured Stukel found an extra gear to edge ahead and defeat a field that had five of eight competitors cross in 11 seconds flat or under — Chester Area's Jovi Wolf (10.91), C-E's Lee (10.96), Dell Rapid St. Mary's Lucas Flemmer (10,97) and Viborg-Hurley's George Johnson (11.00).

Rounding out the field of finalists was Freeman Academy/Marion's Keaton Preheim (11.26), Wall's Rylan McDonnell (11.39) and Canistota's Tage Ortman (11.46).

Stukel wasn't done, either, anchoring Gregory's champion 4x100-meter relay and adding a fourth-place finish in the 200 meters later on Saturday. But capping his prep 100-meter career with back-to-back personal bests in the prelims and finals, Stukel couldn’t think of a better ending.

“It’s always the best peaking at state; that’s when it matters the most and it’s what you’re looking forward to the whole season,” Stukel said. “Coming out on top with a PR, there’s no better feeling.”

Gorillas surge to 4x100 title

Behind a powerful anchor leg from Kade Stukel, the quartet of Eli Fogel, Luke Stukel, Paul Sinclair and Kade Stukel tacked on a victory in the Class B boys 4x100-meter relay finals.

“We just wanted to run the race like we had all season,” Fogel said. “We knew we had the potential to run the race we did, all we had to do was execute. We did that in prelims and in finals again today.”

A strong leadoff carry from Fogel set the tone for the Gorillas through the first three legs, as Gregory made handoffs on pace with the tightly-contested field. Fogel to Luke Stukel to Sinclair went off without a hitch, setting the stage for the 100-meter individual champion.

The Sinclair to Stukel exchange came with Gregory in second, a few meters behind Ipswich. But once Stukel had the baton in hand, he chewed up the distance and nosed into the lead, a familiar sight for his relay teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I handed off to (Kade) Stukel, I had confidence in him to finish the race strong for us,” Sinclair said.

“I seen it at the Dakota Relays in the 4x100 and 4x200, so it’s imprinted in my brain now,” Fogel added. “When he gets that baton on the last leg, nobody’s beating him once he gets the lead. When he went into the lead, I knew we’d just won.”

In the end, Gregory’s time of 44.24 seconds just edged out Ipswich (44.38) in second, Faulkton Area (44.55) in third and Viborg-Hurley (44.58) in fourth. Rounding out the finals field were Colman-Egan (45.13), Faith (46.10), Mitchell Christian (46.52) and Warner (47.30).

Mitchell tops Class B high jump field

There was never a doubt in Daniel Mitchell’s mind that he was going to compete in the high jump.

After tweaking his hamstring in the 4x200 relay on Saturday morning, the thought of not competing in the event he finished second in last year never crossed the junior’s mind. And after getting his leg wrapped by the trainer, he went on to clear 6 feet, 5 inches, and take down the Class B boys high jump title Saturday afternoon.

“I was really nervous because it was my jumping leg, so I was really, really skeptical,” Mitchell said after his win. “It’s really exciting after last year.”

After finishing second last season, Mitchell said he was a little disappointed but he understood it was only his sophomore year.

And entering Saturday as last year’s runner-up and this year’s top seed, Mitchell said he didn’t feel any pressure coming in. Instead, he used the second-place finish from a year ago to fuel him, not just through Saturday, but through an entire offseason of work.

ADVERTISEMENT

And on Saturday, nobody else in the field cleared 6-3, and Mitchell cleared 5-10, 6-0, 6-2 and 6-3 on his first attempt before getting over 6-5 on his third try. But after hitting the pad at the winning height, Mitchell said there was a feeling of relief.

“There is a big sense of relief, especially after I took my wrap off my hamstring,” Mitchell said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I did it. I can go home and tell my mom I’m a state champ now.’”

Other top finishers included Colman-Egan’s Jack Mousel (6-2), Castlewood’s Carson Kirwan (6-2), Ipswich’s Tyler Hettich (6-0) and Canistota’s Will Ortman (6-0), while six competitors tied for sixth at 5-10, including Wessington Springs’ Ryder Michalek.

After clearing 6-5, Mitchell went to try and get over 6-7.25 to match the mark Jeff Boschee set in Class A to try and get the all-class gold medal. And though he didn’t get the gold medal this year, it’s something the junior has his sights on for his senior campaign.

“Get another (state title), maybe break the school record, maybe jump 7 feet,” Mitchell said of his aspirations for next year, “and also (get the gold medal).”