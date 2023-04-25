Gregory boys triumph as Lakeview hosts top Class B high school golfers

MITCHELL — A number of the top Class B high school golf teams in the state gathered at Lakeview Golf Course on Monday for the Class B Classic invitational tournament.

The meet was delayed two weeks due to weather and snow on the course, which proved to be a good call for a makeup day that saw temperatures peak at 59 degrees and winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph. In all, 140 golfers were on the course for the 18-hole event.

In the boys competition, Sully Buttes’ Gavin Colson finished with an even-par round of 72, including finishing the back nine with a 1-under-35 and with birdies at the par-5 15th and the par-4 18th hole.

Eli Fogel finished second with a round of 76 for Gregory, followed by Lyman’s Cooper Long with a round of 77 for third place, while Selby Area’s Tray Hettick, alongside Camden Schmidt and Taylor Krisch, both of Colman-Egan, shot rounds of 78 to tie for fourth place in a field of 95 golfers.

Gregory won the boys team scoring with a mark of 242 strokes, with Sully Buttes second (245), Colman-Egan third (248) and McCook Central/Montrose fourth (252). Along with Fogel, the Gorillas had Kade Stukel shoot 82 to claim 14th place and Luke Stukel shot 84 to tie for 21st place to round out Gregory’s team score. Weston Remmers was the leading golfer for the Fighting Cougars, shooting a round of 79 to tie for seventh place, joined by Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman. Ethan’s Aiden Riggs finished in 12th place with a round of 81 and Scotland/Menno’s Maveric Smith tied for 15th place with an 83 on the scorecard.

During the event, De Smet’s Kasen Janssen scored the first hole-in-one at Lakeview Golf Course this season. Janssen converted his first career ace at the 122-yard No. 8 hole with a pitching wedge. The senior Bulldog golfer finished with a round of 87, good for a tie for 33rd place.

Avon's McKenna Kocmich watches a putt approach the cup on Hole 18 during the Class B Classic on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

In the girls competition, Chester Area’s Ayla McDonald won the individual medalist honors with a score of 83, followed by Miller’s Jayce Pugh with an 84. Burke’s Adisyn Indahl and Clark/Willow Lake’s Brynn Roehrich tied for third place with a score of 90. Chester Area’s Jadyn McDonald finished fifth with a score of 91.

Miller won the team event with a score of 274, edging Chester Area’s mark of 275. Andes Central/Dakota Christian was third (318), MCM was fourth (331) and Burke was fifth (337). Abigail Svatos was the top Thunder golfer in the meet with a round of 95 for 10th place. Other area girls top-15 finishers included Avon’s McKenna Kocmich with a 93 for eighth place and MCM’s Maddy Lauck with a tie for 13th place with a score of 98.