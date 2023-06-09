Gregory boys golf caps off historic season for Gorilla athletics

GREGORY, S.D. — The Chinese zodiac calendar says 2022 was the year of the tiger and 2023 is the year of the rabbit.

But in South Dakota prep sports, 2022-23 has felt more like the year of the gorilla.

From a Class 9A football championship in the fall, to tying for the boys track and field team title and winning the Class B boys golf championship in the spring, Gregory is at the summit of small-town South Dakota prep sports right now.

The boys golf team capped off an incredible year for the Gorillas with the Class B team title — their second consecutive team championship.

“To be able to say they are back-to-back state champs, you don't normally get to do that,” boys golf coach Kaitlyn Steffen said. "It's pretty special."

This golf title came on the heels of last year’s, where Gregory won in one round after Round 2 was canceled due to weather, and Steffen said there was an added hunger to come back this season and win it in the full two rounds.

“Last year we won it, but they would have rather golfed all two days and really won it straight out,” Steffen said. “That added a whole new level of pressure to come back this year and win it with two full days in.”

Being a Class B school, there are many of the same names between the different teams, even in the same season — it’s just how small-town schools operate and fill teams. It’s even easy to find overlap between the track and golf teams. Eli Fogel, Luke Stukel and Kade Stukel were a part of the winning 4x100-meter relay team, while Luke used a late surge in the 4x400-meter relay to pick up enough points in the final event to earn a tie for the team title. Kade — the anchor of the 4x100 team — also added a win in the 100 meters.

"None of this is by accident," Gregory athletic director and track coach Kurt Stukel said at the Dakota Relays in May. "They put in the work all year, training and being in the weight room, to be in the position they're in."

All three were also on the state champion football squad, as was Trey Murray, the fourth Gregory golfer at the state championships.

Steffen said there was an extra focus among the group coming into the golf season after winning the football title in the fall.

Gregory's Kade Stukel reaches out to make a one-handed reception on a two-point conversion try during the Class 9A state football championship game against Warner on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the DakotaDome, in Vermillion. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

“It had definitely been talked about at school and around town,” Steffen said of the other championships Gregory had already won that year. “It was definitely on everybody’s mind.”

But the golf state title, which capped off the year for Gregory, didn’t come without perseverance. Of course, the snow early in the season made it difficult to get on the course, so Gregory resorted to using indoor virtual reality golf to fine-tune things until it could get outside.

There was also the difficulty of balancing both track and golf practices, which became more of a struggle once meets started up. But that didn’t seem to faze the Gorillas, who managed to work at both sports despite the time commitments.

“The kids also take it upon themselves to put in the extra time outside of the parameters that we have set,” Steffen said. “It's just amazing that they're able to get it all in and be great at everything. They're just phenomenal athletes.”

And in the end, it paid off for Gregory with one of the best year-long runs by a school.

“I'm just proud that the boys were able to get it,” Steffen said. “They're the ones that put in all the hard work and put in those extra times and I'm just so happy for them.”