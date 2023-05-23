99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Gregory boys, Burke girls claim team titles at Region 4B golf meet

The Gregory boys and the Burke girls emerged with the Region 4B team golf championships on Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course, as area golfers attempted to qualify for the Class B state tournament.

052323 Reg4B golf Gregory Kade Stukel 2.JPG
Gregory's Kade Stukel hits a pitch shot at the 10th hole during the Region 4B golf meet on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Lakebiew Golf Course in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 6:24 PM

Gregory won the boys team competition with a score of 230, followed by Hanson as the second team qualifier to the state meet at 247, edging Platte-Geddes at 249. Ethan was fourth at 250 and Bon Homme was fifth at 267 team strokes.

The Gorillas' Kade Stukel won medalist honors with a 1-over-par 73, finishing two shots ahead of Corsica-Stickney's Shad Bosma, who shot 75. The rest of the top-five included Hanson's Ben Wilber and Gregory's Eli Fogel, who each shot 76, and Platte-Geddes' Dawson Hoffman's 77.

Burke won the girls team trophy at 280 team strokes, followed by Mount Vernon/Plankinton with 324 strokes. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (325), Platte-Geddes (334) and Scotland/Menno (341) rounded out the top-five teams.

In the girls individual competition, Abigail Svatos won the competition for Andes Central/Dakota Christian with a round of 83. Burke's Adisyn Indahl was second with a score of 85, followed by fellow Cougar Olivia Bull with a score of 89. Gregory's Jessy Jo VanDerWerff shot 94 to take fourth place and Scotland/Menno's Evie Foss, Bon Homme's Jaden Kortan and Platte-Geddes' Mallory Gant each shot rounds of 100 to tie for fifth place.

By Mitchell Republic
