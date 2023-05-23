Gregory boys, Burke girls claim team titles at Region 4B golf meet

MITCHELL — The Gregory boys and the Burke girls emerged with the Region 4B team golf championships on Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course, as area golfers attempted to qualify for the Class B state tournament.

Gregory won the boys team competition with a score of 230, followed by Hanson as the second team qualifier to the state meet at 247, edging Platte-Geddes at 249. Ethan was fourth at 250 and Bon Homme was fifth at 267 team strokes.

The Gorillas' Kade Stukel won medalist honors with a 1-over-par 73, finishing two shots ahead of Corsica-Stickney's Shad Bosma, who shot 75. The rest of the top-five included Hanson's Ben Wilber and Gregory's Eli Fogel, who each shot 76, and Platte-Geddes' Dawson Hoffman's 77.

Burke won the girls team trophy at 280 team strokes, followed by Mount Vernon/Plankinton with 324 strokes. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (325), Platte-Geddes (334) and Scotland/Menno (341) rounded out the top-five teams.

In the girls individual competition, Abigail Svatos won the competition for Andes Central/Dakota Christian with a round of 83. Burke's Adisyn Indahl was second with a score of 85, followed by fellow Cougar Olivia Bull with a score of 89. Gregory's Jessy Jo VanDerWerff shot 94 to take fourth place and Scotland/Menno's Evie Foss, Bon Homme's Jaden Kortan and Platte-Geddes' Mallory Gant each shot rounds of 100 to tie for fifth place.