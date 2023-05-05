GALLERY: Photos from the opening day of the Dakota Relays

050523 HWDR-1 James Deckert long jump.JPG
Ethan/Parkston's James Deckert lands in the long jump pit during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Ethan/Parkston's James Deckert participates in the long jump pit during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Sioux Falls Washington's Kael Miedema participates in the shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Hanson's Keaton Weber leaps in the boys long jump during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland crosses the finish line in a heat of the 100-meter dash during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Platte-Geddes' Lee Reiser reacts during the boys shot put event on the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Pierre's Jason Maciejczak participates in the boys shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Sioux Falls Christian's Paul Hoekman throws the shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Sioux Falls Jefferson's Aiden Cuka lands in the long jump pit during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Minot (N.D.)'s Anthony Brown flies through the air in the boys long jump during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Platte-Geddes' Lee Reiser throws the shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Mitchell's Kellan Odell throws the javelin during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reed Rus clears the bar in the boys high jump during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Mitchell's Nathan McCormick and Sioux Falls Washington's Nick Olson race in the boys 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Gregory's Kade Stukel carries the baton to the finish line in the boys Class B 4x200-meter relay against Warner's Logan Permann during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Mitchell's Mia Mullenmeister carries the baton in the 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
From left, Mitchell's Brooke Bartscher takes the baton from teammate Claire Hegg in the girls 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Mitchell's Lukas Bennett breaks from the blocks in the boys 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
From left, Gregory's Luke Stukel takes the baton from Eli Fogel in the Class B boys 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
U.S. Sen. John Thune places a first-place medal around Kade Stukel's neck following Gregory's victory in the Class B boys 4x200-meter relay during the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Sioux Falls.
Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic