GALLERY: Photos from the opening day of the Dakota Relays

1 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 James Deckert long jump.JPG Ethan/Parkston's James Deckert lands in the long jump pit during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

2 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 James Deckert long jump2.JPG Ethan/Parkston's James Deckert participates in the long jump pit during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

3 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Kael Miedema shot put.JPG Sioux Falls Washington's Kael Miedema participates in the shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

4 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Keaton Weber long jump.JPG Hanson's Keaton Weber leaps in the boys long jump during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

5 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Berkeley Engelland 100 heat.JPG Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland crosses the finish line in a heat of the 100-meter dash during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

6 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Lee Reiser shot put.JPG Platte-Geddes' Lee Reiser reacts during the boys shot put event on the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

7 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Maciejazek shot put.JPG Pierre's Jason Maciejczak participates in the boys shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

8 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Paul Hoekman shot put.JPG Sioux Falls Christian's Paul Hoekman throws the shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

9 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Aiden Cuka long jump.JPG Sioux Falls Jefferson's Aiden Cuka lands in the long jump pit during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

10 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Minot long jump.JPG Minot (N.D.)'s Anthony Brown flies through the air in the boys long jump during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

11 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Lee Reiser shot put2.JPG Platte-Geddes' Lee Reiser throws the shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

12 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Kellan Odell javelin.JPG Mitchell's Kellan Odell throws the javelin during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

13 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Reed Rus high jump.JPG Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reed Rus clears the bar in the boys high jump during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

14 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Nathan McCormick 4x200.JPG Mitchell's Nathan McCormick and Sioux Falls Washington's Nick Olson race in the boys 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

15 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Gregory boys 4x200 finish.JPG Gregory's Kade Stukel carries the baton to the finish line in the boys Class B 4x200-meter relay against Warner's Logan Permann during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

16 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Mia Mullenmeister 4x200.JPG Mitchell's Mia Mullenmeister carries the baton in the 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

17 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Claire Hegg Brooke Bartscher 4x200.JPG From left, Mitchell's Brooke Bartscher takes the baton from teammate Claire Hegg in the girls 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

18 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Lukas Bennett 4x200.JPG Mitchell's Lukas Bennett breaks from the blocks in the boys 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

19 of 20: 050523 HWDR-1 Gregory boys 4x200 Eli Fogel Luke Stukel.JPG From left, Gregory's Luke Stukel takes the baton from Eli Fogel in the Class B boys 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic