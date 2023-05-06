GALLERY: Day 2 photos from the Dakota Relays

1 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 sideways hurdles.JPG From left, Dakota Valley's Tyler Schutte, Alcester-Hudson's Mateo Kleinhans and Sioux Falls Christian's Connor Pruis run in the 300-meter hurdles at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

2 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Kelsie Belquist.JPG New Rockford-Sheyenne's (N.D.) Kelsie Belquist receives the girls 300-meter first-place medal on the podium during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

3 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 AA sprint medley.JPG From left, Sioux Falls Lincoln's Ella Termaat and Brandon Valley's Addison Scholten run in the girls sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

4 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 hurdles Lennox ELB.JPG From left, Elkton-Lake Benton's Blake DeVries and Lennox's Layne Kuper lead a pack of runners in the 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

5 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 hurdles fall.JPG From left, Jamestown's (N.D.) Yolanda Nabwe, Chester Area's Jacy Wolf and Freeman's Rylee Peters clear their hurdles while Bismarck Legacy's Aspen Eslinger takes a tumble in the girls 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

6 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Custer pole vault.JPG Custer's Ciana Stiefel goes over the bar in the girls pole vault during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

7 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Kernel 4x4 Tyler.JPG Mitchell's Lizzie Tyler, center, carries the baton in the final lap of the girls 4x400-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

8 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 SFW Kur2.JPG Sioux Falls Washington's Nyariek Kur makes her attempt in the triple jump during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

9 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Hanson KWL.JPG Hanson's Eliza Oltmanns and Kimball/White Lake's Christine Gaulke run the opening leg of the girls 4x400-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

10 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Carter Harris Mitchell.JPG Mitchell's Carter Harris makes an attempt in the boys pole vault during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

11 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Redwood Valley Kendall Huhnerkoch2.JPG Redwood Valley's (Minn.) Kendall Huhnerkoch leaps in the girls triple jump during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

12 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Huron Dylan Lichty.JPG Huron's Dylan Lichty makes an attempt in the boys pole vault during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

13 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Mataya Ward.JPG Belle Fourche's Mataya Ward lands in the sand pit following her triple jump attempt during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

14 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 EP Berkley Ziebart.JPG Ethan/Parkston's Berkley Ziebart jumps in the girls triple jump during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

15 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 EP 4x100.JPG Ethan/Parkston's Maddux Brissette breaks from the starting blocks in the boys 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

16 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 MCS 4x1002.JPG Mitchell Christian's Josh Brandt runs the final leg of the boys 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

17 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Custer pole vault2.JPG Custer's Ciana Stiefel goes over the bar in the girls pole vault during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

18 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Brooke Bartscher.JPG Mitchell's Brooke Bartscher runs the final leg of the girls 4x100 relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

19 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 MCS 4x100.JPG Mitchell Christian's Carson Johnson runs the opening leg of the boys 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

20 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Kernel 4x1.JPG Mitchell's Keyana Kelley runs the opening leg of the girls 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

21 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 3186 1383 relay.JPG Howard's Melanie Calmus, center, runs in the girls 4x100 relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

22 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Gregory Kade Stukel relay.JPG From left, Viborg-Hurley's Devin Sayler and Gregory's Kade Stukel sprint in the final leg of the Class B 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

23 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Jhett Breen.JPG From left, Wagner's Jhett Breen and Sioux Falls Lincoln's Jaxsen Even during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

24 of 51: 050623.BerkeleyEngelland.JPG Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland crosses the finish line in the girls 400-meter dash at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

25 of 51: 050623.TreysonSchulz.JPG Mitchell's Treyson Schulz sprays sand as he lands to complete an attempt in the boys triple jump at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

26 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 three hurdles.JPG From left, Red River's (N.D.) Sophie Brakke, Brandon Valley's Shelby Bergan and Rapid City Central's Madyson Wolfe compete in the 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

27 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Gregory 4x1 relay.JPG From left, Gregory's Paul Sinclair, Kade Stukel, Eli Fogel and Luke Stukel receive the Class B boys 4x100-relay trophy during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

28 of 51: 050623.SimeonBirnbaum.JPG Rapid City Stevens' Simeon Birnbaum runs alone on the homestretch during the third lap of the boys 1,600 meters at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

29 of 51: 050623.MCM_PaulKaffar.JPG McCook Central Montrose's Paul Kaffar glides through the air during a leap in the boys triple jump at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

30 of 51: 050623.ReedRus.JPG Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reed Rus clears the last hurdle during the finals of the boys 110-meter hurdles at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

31 of 51: 050623.KelsieBelquist.JPG Kelsie Belquist, of New Rockford-Sheyenne (N.D.), watches the clock as she clears the last hurdle during a finals heat of the girls 300-meter hurdles at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

32 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Gregory girls.JPG Gregory's Asia VanDerWerff takes the baton from Cassidy Keiser in the sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

33 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 EP 951 953.JPG Ethan/Parkston's Ella Pollreisz takes the baton from teammate Marissa Storm during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

34 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Berkeley Engelland sprint medley.JPG Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland strives for the finish line in the girls sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

35 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 2999 hurdles.JPG Warner's Hunter Cramer leads the pack in the 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

36 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 MVP sprint podium.JPG From left, Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland, Reagan Rus, Alyssa Johnson and Madalynn Lorang accept the Class A sprint medley team trophy during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

37 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Kernel girls sprint medley.JPG Mitchell's Brooke Bartscher hands the baton to teammate Lizzie Tyler in the sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

38 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Shad Bosma.JPG Corsica-Stickney's Shad Bosma sprints to the finish line in the 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

39 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Colman-Egan Mousel Luze.JPG From left, Colman-Egan's Reese Luse takes the baton from teammate Josie Mousel in the sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

40 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 MVP sprint opening leg.JPG Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Madalynn Lorang runs the opening leg of the Titans' winning sprint medley relay at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

41 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 AA sprint medley Carsyn Weich.JPG From left, Sioux Falls Roosevelt's Presli White, Mitchell's Carsyn Weich and Harrisburg's Ragyn Peska run in the sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

42 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Gracelyn Leiseth.JPG Hamlin's Gracelyn Leiseth prepares to throw in the girls discus event at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

43 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 EP 960.JPG Ethan/Parkston's Lauren Ziebart runs in the girls sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

44 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 2405 pole vault.JPG Sioux Falls Jefferson's Haley Fodness clears the pole vault bar during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

45 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 hurdles Josiah Adams.JPG Sioux Falls Chrstian's Josiah Adams clears the final hurdle to win the 300-meter race during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

46 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Lainee Forst.JPG Mitchell's Lainee Forst breaks from the starting blocks in the Class AA sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

47 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Ashton Massey.JPG Menno's Ashton Massey clears the hurdles in the 300-meter race during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

48 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 SCW hurdles.JPG From left, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Elizabeth Boschee and Mandan's (N.D.) Kayla Corbin approach the hurdles in the 300-meter race during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

49 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Sidney Malde.JPG From left, Mitchell's Sidney Malde and Bowman County's (N.D.) Quin Andrews clear hurdles during the 300-meter race during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

50 of 51: 050623 HWDR-2 Maddyn Greenway.JPG Providence Academy's (Minn.) Maddyn Greenway sprints to the finish line during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic