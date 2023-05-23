Freeman boys win team trophy at Region 3B golf meet

HARTFORD, S.D. — A pair of top-three finishes helped the Freeman boys take down the Region 3B golf title Monday at Central Valley Golf Course.

Thor Aanenson shot an 88 to claim second place, with eighth-grader Tannen Auch one stroke behind him in third for the Flyers.

Freeman posted a 273 as a team, topping second-place Centerville’s 297 team score. McCook Central/Montrose also shot a 297 but finished third in a tiebreaker with Centerville. Baltic (299) was fourth with Canistota (302) rounding out the top five.

Canistota’s Will Ortman took first place in the boys individual category with an 86. MCM’s Jackson Remmers (92) was sixth, while Freeman’s Alaric Knittel (96) tied for eighth and Weston Remmers, of MCM, tied for 10th at 98.

On the girls side, MCM placed second with a 328, while Bridgewater-Emery finished fourth at 358. Garretson (316) won the event, with Baltic (349) in third and Centerville (374) in fifth.

Individually, Maddy Lauck shot a 96 to finish second for MCM, while Freeman Academy/Marion’s Jada Buse took fourth at 102. Aubree Kranz, of MCM, took sixth at 108, while Canistota’s Natalie Becker (110) tied for seventh.

The Class B state tournament for the boys is June 5-6 at Prairie Winds Golf Club in Watertown, while the girls is at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown on the same days.