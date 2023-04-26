Freeman Academy/Marion boys win at Great Plains Conference meet

LAKE ANDES, S.D. — Powered by winners in the sprints and distance races, Freeman Academy/Marion won the Great Plains Conference track meet on Tuesday.

The Bearcats scored 147 points, followed by Centerville at 103 and Alcester-Hudson in third with 85. In the girls scoring, Centerville won with 143 points, with Burke second (110.5) and Gayville-Volin in third (83).

Keaton Preheim, a sophomore from Freeman Academy/Marion, was a triple-winner, claiming the 100 (11.49), 200 (23.82) and 400-meter races (55.02). Teammate Tavin Schroeder won the 800 and 1,600-meter races for the Bearcats, as well, in times of 2:10.13 and 5:12.92.

Corsica-Stickney’s Shad Bosma swept the boys hurdles events, winning the 110 meters in 16.82 seconds and the 300 in 42.52 seconds. Fellow Jaguar Lucas Krogstad won the shot put (44-2) and the discus (132-0.5). Avon’s Aziah Meyer won the long jump (19-5) and Burke’s Sawyer Tietgen won the long jump (38-6).

Burke’s Kailee Frank won the 1,6000-meter race (5:36.54) and 3,200-meter run (12:10.34), and teammate Piper Hanson won the 100 (16.37) and 300 hurdles (49.53). Corsica-Stickney’s Braylee Bordewyk won the 200-meter dash in a time of 27.61 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freeman Academy/Marion’s Jada Koerner won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:34.55, edging teammate Estelle Waltner by less than a tenth of a second. Trinity Bietz won the girls shot put for Scotland with a throw of 38 feet, 4.5 inches, while Avon’s Kaeli Wallinga won the discus with a personal-best 112-foot toss.