Sports Prep

Freeman Academy/Marion boys, Chamberlain girls win MCM Invite cross country meet

Freeman Academy/Marion’s Tavin Schroeder won the boys race, and Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans won the girls race

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 7:38 AM

SALEM, S.D. — The Freeman Academy/Marion boys and Chamberlain girls took home first-place finishes at the McCook Central/Montrose cross country invitational on Tuesday afternoon.

Freeman Academy/Marion’s Tavin Schroeder ran a 16:55 to win the boys 5K race, teammate Finley McConniel finished third with a 17:26 and Jayson Allison finished 12th with a 19:09 to clinch the Bearcats the meet victory.

Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans won the girls 5K race with a 19:20. Kylah Biggins ran a 21:12 and Grace Phillips ran a 21:22, to finish fifth and sixth for the Cubs.

Rounding out the top three teams for the boys was Flandreau and Baltic. Individually, Winner’s Joseph Laprath finished second with a 17:24. Flandreau and Dell Rapids St. Mary finished second and third for the girls. Individually, Frandreau’s Faith Wise was second with a 19:48 and Kimball/White Lake’s Autumn Baker finished third with a 20:54.

Boys team results:

1. Freeman Academy/Marion, 9
2. Flandreau, 22
3. Baltic, 33
4. Parker, 54
5. Beresford, 67
6. Chamberlain, 68
7. Centerville, 74
8. McCook Central/Montrose, 77
9. Dell Rapids, 84
10. De Smet, 92
11. Hanson, 103

Girls team results:

1. Chamberlain, 10
2. Flandreau, 15
3. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 42
4. Hanson, 49
5. Centerville, 50
6. Dell Rapids, 57
7. Howard, 66
8. Burke, 66
9. Wessington Springs, 78

Top boys finishers:

1. Tavin Schroeder, FAM, 16:55.16
2. Joseph Laprath, Winner, 17:24.11
3. Finley McConniel, FAM, 17.26.61
4. Caden Schwader, Howard, 18:19.84
5. Alex Langner, Baltic, 18:50.44
6. Braydan Mangel, Freeman, 19:09.06
7. Kyle Gronewold, Baltic, 19:11.23
8. Brenton Westberry, Flandreau, 19:18.33
9. Camden Tebay, DR St. Mary, 19:19.59
10. Lane McCune, Freeman, 19:37.17

Top girls finishers:

1. Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain, 19:20.82
2. Faith Wiese, Flandreau, 19:48.88
3. Autumn Baker, KWL 20:54.97
4. Rorie Thoreson, Dell Rapids, 21:06.20
5. Kylah Biggins, Chamberlain, 21:12.65
6. Grace Phillips, Chamberlain, 21:22.44
7. Alli McCord, KWL, 21:31.54
8. Estelle Waltner, FAM, 21:37.52
9. Diamond Roy, Flandreau, 21:40.48
10. Kiley Westberry, Flandreau, 21:55.99

