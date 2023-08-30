Freeman Academy/Marion boys, Chamberlain girls win MCM Invite cross country meet

SALEM, S.D. — The Freeman Academy/Marion boys and Chamberlain girls took home first-place finishes at the McCook Central/Montrose cross country invitational on Tuesday afternoon.

Freeman Academy/Marion’s Tavin Schroeder ran a 16:55 to win the boys 5K race, teammate Finley McConniel finished third with a 17:26 and Jayson Allison finished 12th with a 19:09 to clinch the Bearcats the meet victory.

Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans won the girls 5K race with a 19:20. Kylah Biggins ran a 21:12 and Grace Phillips ran a 21:22, to finish fifth and sixth for the Cubs.

Rounding out the top three teams for the boys was Flandreau and Baltic. Individually, Winner’s Joseph Laprath finished second with a 17:24. Flandreau and Dell Rapids St. Mary finished second and third for the girls. Individually, Frandreau’s Faith Wise was second with a 19:48 and Kimball/White Lake’s Autumn Baker finished third with a 20:54.

Boys team results:

1. Freeman Academy/Marion, 9

2. Flandreau, 22

3. Baltic, 33

4. Parker, 54

5. Beresford, 67

6. Chamberlain, 68

7. Centerville, 74

8. McCook Central/Montrose, 77

9. Dell Rapids, 84

10. De Smet, 92

11. Hanson, 103

Girls team results:

1. Chamberlain, 10

2. Flandreau, 15

3. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 42

4. Hanson, 49

5. Centerville, 50

6. Dell Rapids, 57

7. Howard, 66

8. Burke, 66

9. Wessington Springs, 78

Top boys finishers:

1. Tavin Schroeder, FAM, 16:55.16

2. Joseph Laprath, Winner, 17:24.11

3. Finley McConniel, FAM, 17.26.61

4. Caden Schwader, Howard, 18:19.84

5. Alex Langner, Baltic, 18:50.44

6. Braydan Mangel, Freeman, 19:09.06

7. Kyle Gronewold, Baltic, 19:11.23

8. Brenton Westberry, Flandreau, 19:18.33

9. Camden Tebay, DR St. Mary, 19:19.59

10. Lane McCune, Freeman, 19:37.17

Top girls finishers:

1. Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain, 19:20.82

2. Faith Wiese, Flandreau, 19:48.88

3. Autumn Baker, KWL 20:54.97

4. Rorie Thoreson, Dell Rapids, 21:06.20

5. Kylah Biggins, Chamberlain, 21:12.65

6. Grace Phillips, Chamberlain, 21:22.44

7. Alli McCord, KWL, 21:31.54

8. Estelle Waltner, FAM, 21:37.52

9. Diamond Roy, Flandreau, 21:40.48

10. Kiley Westberry, Flandreau, 21:55.99

