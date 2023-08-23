Four fall prep sports storylines to watch in South Dakota

MITCHELL — Fall high school sports are back.

With each new season, there are fresh storylines to follow and uncover, as well as those that carry over from season to season, many with historic implications.

From across the state, we attempt to tackle a few key questions that could shape the 2023 fall sports seasons, as more than a half-dozen sports enter full swing with September approaching.

Can Pierre make state football history?

With a sixth-straight Class 11AA state championship last season, the Pierre Governors joined West Central as the only two programs to go a half-dozen years uninterrupted atop the football landscape.

Now the conquerors from the capital city can earn a solo spot in the record books by extending its run once again with unprecedented title No. 7.

While the Governors are tasked with reloading after graduating an exceptional senior class highlighted by an all-time state great in quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, they’ve gone through a similar process more than once during their current run of success under head coach Steve Steele.

The South Dakota Prep Media poll picked the Governors as the preseason No. 1 and favorite to make state history, as Pierre received 14 of 16 first-place votes. Among the expected challengers are Tea Area, which has faced Pierre in the DakotaDome each of the past two seasons, along with Eastern South Dakota Conference rivals Yankton, Brookings and Aberdeen Central.

Sioux Falls Christian's Sidney Oostra digs up an attack as teammate Lavin Maddox looks on during the Class A volleyball state championship match on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. South Dakota Public Broadcasting photo

Will volleyball powers prevail again?

Recent volleyball powers claimed the state championships in all three classes last year, with Harrisburg in Class AA, Sioux Falls Christian in Class A and Warner in Class B.

All three were picked as preseason No. 1s in the South Dakota prep media polls and are expected to make deep runs toward more hardware in 2023.

Sioux Falls Christian is as dominant as any program in any sport in South Dakota, and, like Pierre football, is looking for a seventh-straight title of its own. The Chargers have won 11 championships since 2010 and are heavily favored to make it 12 as the unanimous preseason No. 1. The only other program to interrupt Sioux Falls Christian’s championship run, Dakota Valley is the preseason No. 2.

Warner has been a regular contender in Class B for nearly two decades. This season, the Monarchs look for a three-peat and seventh title since 2012. Regional rival Northwestern and a third traditional power, Chester Area, all received first-place votes in the preseason poll.

In Class AA, Harrisburg has three titles since its first Class AA breakthrough in 2016. A repeat would be their second back-to-back title run in that time frame, as the Tigers are one of four programs — O’Gorman (twice), Sioux Falls Lincoln and Huron are the others — to win consecutive titles in Class AA since the three-class system inception in 1992. Parity in Class AA is common, however, as 11 of the 19 programs have won state championships in the three-class era.

From left, Canistota's Josiah Schroeder leads a group of runners including Freeman Academy/Marion's Tavin Schroeder and Mitchell Christian's Silas Holdeman during the boys Region 3B cross country race on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Burke Golf Club. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Who will the new faces be atop cross country podium?

Of the six individual winners at the 2022 state cross country championships, four were seniors, meaning there will be plenty of golden hardware up for grabs in 2023. Those individual champions were all standouts in their own right, and included some of the best runners in state history.

On the girls side, Ali Bainbridge, the 2022 South Dakota Gatorade player of the year for girls cross country, was a two-time state champion, winning Class A in 2019 at Lennox and Class AA in 2022 at Sioux Falls Lincoln. O’Gorman’s Libby Castelli, now a junior and last year’s runner-up to Bainbridge, tops the list of contenders to take the Class AA girls cross country throne.

All three boys champions were seniors, headlined by Rapid City Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum, a South Dakota Gatorade player of the year honoree in both cross country and track and field. In addition to his exploits on the track, Birnbaum won the Class AA cross country state championship in 2021 and 2022, the latter of which was by a margin of more than 54 seconds over second place.

In Class A, Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson was a three-time state champion, topping the podium in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Clarkson’s place figures to be handed off to Belle Fourche teammate Lane Krautschun, himself a former state champion, having won the Class B title in 2021 at Bison before transferring and coming in as runner-up to Clarkson last year.

Completing a long climb to the top of Class B, Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder ended his prep career as a champion, holding off a large group of non-seniors. Among the top placers from 2022 are four now-seniors, including Freeman Academy/Marion’s Tavin Schroeder. Also in the mix from last season is Mitchell Christian’s Silas Holdeman, now a freshman.

The two classes not won by seniors — girls Class A and Class B — were won by Sioux Valley’s Isabelle Bloker, now a junior, and Chester’s Emery Larson, now a sophomore. Both will be looking to add to their trophy case this fall while fending off deep fields of upperclassmen and underclassmen alike.

How far can Kernel girls soccer go in Mia Mullenmeister’s final season?

Last season, Harrisburg’s Hailee Christensen, formerly of Mitchell, helped boost the Tigers to a state championship as one of the stars of South Dakota prep soccer.

Now, Mitchell hopes its own star, Mia Mullenmeister, can provide a similar punch during her final season in black and gold. Mullenmeister already owns a decorated prep career with all-state selections, a state goal-scoring title (21 goals as a sophomore in 2021) and several MHS records. She's already scored 10 goals in the first four games of the season.

Over the past two seasons, Mitchell was 12-15-1, including a 7-7-0 mark in 2022. Already this season, the Kernels have upended Class AA No. 1 Harrisburg and Class A No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian as part of a 4-0 start. With Mullenmeister up front and plenty of experience and talent across the roster, the Kernels could be poised for a deep postseason run this fall.

