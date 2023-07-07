Former Kernel and new head coach Seth Paulson plans to ‘set foundation’ for MHS boys soccer

MITCHELL — It was only seven years ago that Seth Paulson was suiting up for the Mitchell boys soccer team.

Come this fall, he’ll be wearing the black and gold again, this time on the sideline as the head coach of the Kernel boys.

He was announced as the head coach on June 2, after previous head coach Sean McQuillan resigned on April 27 following two seasons.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Paulson said of taking over as head coach. “I got a lot of passion about it because I played on the varsity squad for six years and in my time it did go downhill a little bit and I just want to turn it around here. I want to give these kids a better opportunity.”

Paulson takes over a Kernels squad that posted a 2-22-2 record over the past two seasons, including a 1-10-2 mark this past campaign. A 2017 Mitchell High School graduate, he was a five-year starter on the soccer team and a multi-year all-Eastern South Dakota Conference selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his senior season, Paulson also kicked for Mitchell's state championship football team in 2016. Following graduation, he played soccer and football at Dakota Wesleyan University, and he said his time playing soccer at DWU helped him to learn some of the finer details of the sport.

“Getting up to the college level, I definitely learned a lot more technicalities about the game as far as formations and play styles,” Paulson said. “In high school and club, we would play one system through a whole season. At Wesleyan, we went through three or four different systems in one season. So just transitioning like that I attained a lot of knowledge really quickly, and I think that kind of gives me an upper hand with the technical side of the game.”

New head soccer coach of the Mitchell Kernels, Seth Paulson, is pictured on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Though only 24 years old, Paulson already has coaching experience under his belt. During his time with DWU, he helped out with the Little Kickers program, helping to coach players from six-and-under to U10. On top of that, he coached an indoor team for Mitchell Soccer Association and also did training with U14 through U19 players over the summer.

Paulson said the experience with a wide range of age groups will be beneficial for him, given he’ll be working with seventh-graders through seniors as the new leader for the Kernels.

While working with MSA, Paulson caught the eye of Scott Mullenmeister — an assistant coach on last season’s girls soccer team — who mentioned to Paulson the position of head coach was open. Paulson reached out to MHS Athletic Director Cory Aadland about the open position, eventually landing the gig.

“Scott and I had very similar opinions and outlooks and feelings about Seth,” said Aadland, whose first year as AD for MHS was during Paulson’s senior season with the Kernels. “So it reaffirmed some of those things that I was thinking. … It just gave me some reassurance that he’s the right guy.”

In the immediate future, Paulson envisions a well-conditioned, defensive team. He said he will employ a high-press, counter-attack strategy in a 4-2-3-1 system. He said the 4-2-3-1 is the same system the United States National Team runs, and it’s also a system that he said is widely used among club teams, which will give his players an advantage for future opportunities outside of MHS.

In the long term, Paulson is hopeful to be playoff regulars, while also building the sport in the community. Due to low numbers, there have been times where varsity players would have to play a junior varsity match just to be able to field a team, he said, so being able to fill out an entire JV roster is a goal, as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the long term was one of the selling points for Aadland on naming Paulson the head coach — the fact that Paulson doesn’t have plans on leaving any time soon.

“My plan is I’m going to stick around for a while,” Paulson said. “Get something going, get a foundation set. Just really get the culture turned around and that will impact the record.”