Five top-10 finishers help Mitchell girls golf to win at Warrior Invite

SIOUX FALLS — The Mitchell girls golf team picked up another team victory on Monday at the Warrior Invite at Bakker Crossing Golf Course.

Mitchell finished with a score of 316 as a team, edging Watertown’s 321 by five strokes. Mitchell was 18 strokes better than third-place finisher Sioux Falls Lincoln (334) and 29 strokes ahead of fourth-place O’Gorman (345).

Five different Kernels finished tied for 10th or better, led by Allison Meyerink, who tied for second with a 5-over, 76.

Maddie Childs took fourth with a 77, while Quinn Dannenbring tied for sixth at 81 and Lara Widstrom and Ava Eliason each tied for 10th at 82.

Watertown’s Riley Zebroski won the event with a 1-over, 72, beating the field by four strokes. Elsewhere for Mitchell, Jayli Rients shot a 94 to finish tied for 32nd.

The win is Mitchell’s third first-place finish of the year, as the Kernels also took down the Harrisburg Invitational on April 13 and the Huron Invitational on April 27.

Mitchell is back in action Tuesday at the Watertown Invite at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown.