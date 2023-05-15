99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Five top-10 finishers help Mitchell girls golf to win at Warrior Invite

Five different Kernels finished tied for 10th or better, as Mitchell girls golf team picked up another Monday at the Warrior Invite

5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-10.jpg
Mitchell's Maddie Childs lines up a putt during the Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
May 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM

SIOUX FALLS — The Mitchell girls golf team picked up another team victory on Monday at the Warrior Invite at Bakker Crossing Golf Course.

Mitchell finished with a score of 316 as a team, edging Watertown’s 321 by five strokes. Mitchell was 18 strokes better than third-place finisher Sioux Falls Lincoln (334) and 29 strokes ahead of fourth-place O’Gorman (345).

Five different Kernels finished tied for 10th or better, led by Allison Meyerink, who tied for second with a 5-over, 76.

Maddie Childs took fourth with a 77, while Quinn Dannenbring tied for sixth at 81 and Lara Widstrom and Ava Eliason each tied for 10th at 82.

Watertown’s Riley Zebroski won the event with a 1-over, 72, beating the field by four strokes. Elsewhere for Mitchell, Jayli Rients shot a 94 to finish tied for 32nd.

The win is Mitchell’s third first-place finish of the year, as the Kernels also took down the Harrisburg Invitational on April 13 and the Huron Invitational on April 27.

Mitchell is back in action Tuesday at the Watertown Invite at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
