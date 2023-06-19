Five Mitchell athletes earn spots on 2023-24 Team South Dakota hockey rosters

MITCHELL — The 2023-24 rosters for Team South Dakota hockey were announced last week.

Mitchell had at least one representative on all three girls teams, with Reese Amick, Brynlee Sabers, Makenna Tronnes and Tristen Zimmer all making the high school roster.

Tronnes and Zimmer were also named to the 16-and-under roster, while Gina Wyatt was the lone Mitchell representative on the 14-and-under roster. Mitchell had no representatives on the 14- or 16-and-under boys rosters.

Below is a full listing of the three girls Team South Dakota rosters for the 2023-24 season.

High School

Madeline Abbott, Sioux Falls

Reese Amick, Mitchell

Juliana Chan, Sioux Falls

Adriana Clark, Sioux Falls

Sydney Fornwald, Sioux Falls

Zoe Gorra, Sioux Falls

Emma Honner, Sioux Falls

Claire Larson, Sioux Falls

Janel Lloyd, Watertown

Raniesa Mattke, Aberdeen

Brynlee Sabers, Mitchell

Rachel Siefken, Aberdeen

Sawyer Tripplett, Brookings

Makenna Tronnes, Mitchell

Briella Van Dusseldorp, Brookings

Elizabeth Willett, Albert Lea

Paige Zimiga, Rapid City

Tristen Zimmer, Mitchell

16-and-under

Madeline Abbott, Sioux Falls

Miyah Foerster, Brookings

Kinzey Grendler, Brookings

Rebecca Harris, Sioux Falls

Harper Hendricks, Watertown

Brylee Kafka, Pierre

Lilyana Knutson, Sioux Falls

Rorii Quam, Brookings

Kayla Randall, Watertown

Anna Rasmussen, Brookings

Katie Reiss, Pierre

Kira Reppe, Watertown

Rachel Siefken, Aberdeen

Makenna Tronnes, Mitchell

Evan Woods, Rapid City

Paige Zimiga, Rapid City

Tristen Zimmer, Mitchell

14-and-under

Scarlett Black, Sioux Falls

Brooklyn Byl, Sioux Center

Juliana Chan, Sioux Falls

Avery Dentlinger, Brookings

Lily Gorra, Sioux Falls

Emma Honner, Sioux Falls

Reese Kompelien, Sioux Falls

Anna Larson, Rapid City

Ava Lavinger, Pierre

Moriah Lincoln, Sioux Falls

Anistron Murray, Sioux Falls

Lily Murray, Watertown

Ashton Otteson, Brookings

Callie Pederson, Sioux Falls

Taylor Sorben, Huron

Sawyer Triplett, Brookings

Halle Watson, Sioux Falls

Gina Wyatt, Mitchell