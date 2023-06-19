Five Mitchell athletes earn spots on 2023-24 Team South Dakota hockey rosters
Mitchell had at least one representative on all three girls teams.
MITCHELL — The 2023-24 rosters for Team South Dakota hockey were announced last week.
Mitchell had at least one representative on all three girls teams, with Reese Amick, Brynlee Sabers, Makenna Tronnes and Tristen Zimmer all making the high school roster.
Tronnes and Zimmer were also named to the 16-and-under roster, while Gina Wyatt was the lone Mitchell representative on the 14-and-under roster. Mitchell had no representatives on the 14- or 16-and-under boys rosters.
Below is a full listing of the three girls Team South Dakota rosters for the 2023-24 season.
High School
Madeline Abbott, Sioux Falls
Reese Amick, Mitchell
Juliana Chan, Sioux Falls
Adriana Clark, Sioux Falls
Sydney Fornwald, Sioux Falls
Zoe Gorra, Sioux Falls
Emma Honner, Sioux Falls
Claire Larson, Sioux Falls
Janel Lloyd, Watertown
Raniesa Mattke, Aberdeen
Brynlee Sabers, Mitchell
Rachel Siefken, Aberdeen
Sawyer Tripplett, Brookings
Makenna Tronnes, Mitchell
Briella Van Dusseldorp, Brookings
Elizabeth Willett, Albert Lea
Paige Zimiga, Rapid City
Tristen Zimmer, Mitchell
16-and-under
Madeline Abbott, Sioux Falls
Miyah Foerster, Brookings
Kinzey Grendler, Brookings
Rebecca Harris, Sioux Falls
Harper Hendricks, Watertown
Brylee Kafka, Pierre
Lilyana Knutson, Sioux Falls
Rorii Quam, Brookings
Kayla Randall, Watertown
Anna Rasmussen, Brookings
Katie Reiss, Pierre
Kira Reppe, Watertown
Rachel Siefken, Aberdeen
Makenna Tronnes, Mitchell
Evan Woods, Rapid City
Paige Zimiga, Rapid City
Tristen Zimmer, Mitchell
14-and-under
Scarlett Black, Sioux Falls
Brooklyn Byl, Sioux Center
Juliana Chan, Sioux Falls
Avery Dentlinger, Brookings
Lily Gorra, Sioux Falls
Emma Honner, Sioux Falls
Reese Kompelien, Sioux Falls
Anna Larson, Rapid City
Ava Lavinger, Pierre
Moriah Lincoln, Sioux Falls
Anistron Murray, Sioux Falls
Lily Murray, Watertown
Ashton Otteson, Brookings
Callie Pederson, Sioux Falls
Taylor Sorben, Huron
Sawyer Triplett, Brookings
Halle Watson, Sioux Falls
Gina Wyatt, Mitchell
