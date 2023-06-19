Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Five Mitchell athletes earn spots on 2023-24 Team South Dakota hockey rosters

Mitchell had at least one representative on all three girls teams.

1-14-23MitchellMarlinsvsWatertownGirls-13.jpg
Mitchell's Makenna Tronnes (14) skates with the puck as teammate Brynlee Sabers (12) follows behind during a girls hockey game against Watertown on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:29 PM

MITCHELL — The 2023-24 rosters for Team South Dakota hockey were announced last week.

Mitchell had at least one representative on all three girls teams, with Reese Amick, Brynlee Sabers, Makenna Tronnes and Tristen Zimmer all making the high school roster.

Tronnes and Zimmer were also named to the 16-and-under roster, while Gina Wyatt was the lone Mitchell representative on the 14-and-under roster. Mitchell had no representatives on the 14- or 16-and-under boys rosters.

Below is a full listing of the three girls Team South Dakota rosters for the 2023-24 season.

High School

Madeline Abbott, Sioux Falls
Reese Amick, Mitchell
Juliana Chan, Sioux Falls
Adriana Clark, Sioux Falls
Sydney Fornwald, Sioux Falls
Zoe Gorra, Sioux Falls
Emma Honner, Sioux Falls
Claire Larson, Sioux Falls
Janel Lloyd, Watertown
Raniesa Mattke, Aberdeen
Brynlee Sabers, Mitchell
Rachel Siefken, Aberdeen
Sawyer Tripplett, Brookings
Makenna Tronnes, Mitchell
Briella Van Dusseldorp, Brookings
Elizabeth Willett, Albert Lea
Paige Zimiga, Rapid City
Tristen Zimmer, Mitchell

16-and-under

Madeline Abbott, Sioux Falls
Miyah Foerster, Brookings
Kinzey Grendler, Brookings
Rebecca Harris, Sioux Falls
Harper Hendricks, Watertown
Brylee Kafka, Pierre
Lilyana Knutson, Sioux Falls
Rorii Quam, Brookings
Kayla Randall, Watertown
Anna Rasmussen, Brookings
Katie Reiss, Pierre
Kira Reppe, Watertown
Rachel Siefken, Aberdeen
Makenna Tronnes, Mitchell
Evan Woods, Rapid City
Paige Zimiga, Rapid City
Tristen Zimmer, Mitchell

14-and-under

Scarlett Black, Sioux Falls
Brooklyn Byl, Sioux Center
Juliana Chan, Sioux Falls
Avery Dentlinger, Brookings
Lily Gorra, Sioux Falls
Emma Honner, Sioux Falls
Reese Kompelien, Sioux Falls
Anna Larson, Rapid City
Ava Lavinger, Pierre
Moriah Lincoln, Sioux Falls
Anistron Murray, Sioux Falls
Lily Murray, Watertown
Ashton Otteson, Brookings
Callie Pederson, Sioux Falls
Taylor Sorben, Huron
Sawyer Triplett, Brookings
Halle Watson, Sioux Falls
Gina Wyatt, Mitchell

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
