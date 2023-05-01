Final Mitchell QB Club of the season to be held Wednesday at Lakeview

MITCHELL — The final Mitchell Quarterback Club meeting of the 2022-23 school year will be held on Wednesday, May 3 at Lakeview Golf Course.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Lakeview clubhouse, and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public and Mitchell High School and Dakota Wesleyan University coaches will be on hand to speak.