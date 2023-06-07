Dierks: Hard work, confidence deliver proper sendoff to historic season for Mitchell girls golf

PIERRE — June 6, 2023.

The date Mitchell High School's girls golf team won its first state championship in program history.

That's according to the calendar, at least.

While the Kernels hoisted the trophy Tuesday afternoon to formally stamp their place atop Class AA, the girls on the podium vowed that the title-winning outcome was decided well before they stepped foot onto Pierre's Hillsview Golf Course for the state championships.

"I guess I'm a little biased, but I definitely think we've put in more work than any other team, maybe even all teams combined," said junior Quinn Dannenbring, who posted a fourth-place finish individually. "We've had four-hour practices leading up to this and I think that ultimately gave us the preparation that we needed to seal the deal."

"I guarantee they are the hardest-working team in the state," added head coach Jeff Meyerink. "They've all worked so hard, and they're well-deserving of a state title."

That work effort was spurred by a runner-up state finish in 2021 and a third-place finish in 2022. The latter saw Mitchell carry a narrow lead from the first round into the second before being overtaken on the second day. But after three seasons' worth of effort in pursuit of a state championship, the Kernels were rewarded on Tuesday.

Prep In familiar spot at state meet, Kernel girls golf claims first Class AA team title The Kernels got big performances from their top golfers on the back nine on Tuesday to claim the Class AA state girls golf team title by three strokes at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

For the tournament, Allison Meyerink led MHS with a second-place finish, followed by Dannenbring in fourth, as both earned all-tournament honors as top-six finishers. Maddie Childs also claimed individual hardware with a top-25 medal by tying for 13th place. Lara Widstrom, who factored into Mitchell's team scoring on both days, finished in 32nd place and Ava Eliason, who contributed to the team total on Day 1, was 28th overall. Even the Kernels' No. 6 golfer, Jayli Rients, was 51st in a field of 80 golfers. Only Mitchell, second-place Aberdeen Central and fourth-place Watertown had all six qualified golfers finish in the top 55.

Mitchell's Quinn Dannenbring, third from left, and Allison Meyerink, far right, hold up their all-tournament team plaques at the Class AA state girls golf meet on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. Also pictured (from left) are Rapid City Stevens' Lauren Knapp, Huron's Olivia Rink, Huron's Bryn Huber (champion) and Aberdeen Central's Olivia Braun. South Dakota Public Broadcasting photo

In many ways, the state championship performance was emblematic of the Kernels' success throughout a record-setting campaign. Not only did Mitchell have the golfers to contend for top positions individually, but the roster was also as deep as any other in the state.

"Every time, someone stepped up for the team and it was all across the board," Jeff Meyerink said. "When I say I think we could've had nine, 10, 11 players qualify for state, I truly believe that. I'm just so impressed by the way this group handled everything."

By every measure, this season's performance set a new standard for the program.

Adding the two state tournament rounds into the mix, the 2023 Kernels now own nine of the top 12 single-round team scores in school history and posted a season average of 322.6 stokes. Mitchell shot a school-record 306 strokes twice and under the pressure of the state tournament shot 309 on Day 1 and 307 on Day 2. On top of the team accolades, Allison Meyerink twice shot 68 for a round, setting another school record.

Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink putts on Hole No. 9 during Day 2 of the Class AA girls golf state championships on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

"This team made history, and it hasn't been handed to us; we earned it, Dannenbring said. "We've played some amazing players and teams, and the competition in [Class] AA this year was like nothing we'd ever seen before. We just put in the work, and to see it pay off is something really special."

"We've been at this for two years and just wanted to bring home that title, so it was fun," Childs added. "To break all the school records meant a lot to us and to bring home the title at the end was just a great finish."

The impact of such a season isn't lost on Jeff Meyerink. Following the state title win, he noted that sub-varsity golfers as young as the sixth grade made the trip to take in the experience and support the older girls.

"I think that tells you the impact this team has had on the girls and the community," Meyerink said.

Coupled with the relative youth of this year's state championship team, all signs point toward a bring future for the program. Though the Kernels lose Widstrom and Rients to graduation, Allison Meyerink and Dannenbring return as seniors alongside Eliason, a junior, and Childs, a sophomore.

"I'm just so proud of our team," Allison Meyerink said. "We got so far this year and had a great season, and I think we'll continue to be good in the coming years. We have some younger girls who have been working hard to get their time, so I think we'll see more good things."

