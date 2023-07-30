Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dell Rapids shuts down Salem/Montrose/Canova in Class B state Legion contest

The Dell Rapids Post 65 Legion baseball buzzsaw kept spinning on Saturday afternoon.

7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-36.jpg
Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 8:21 PM

Dell Rapids scored six early runs and starter Jack Henry neutralized the Salem/Montrose/Canova offense to the tune of one hit in a 6-0 Class B state Legion winner’s bracket game. Since a pair of early season losses to Sioux Falls Post 15, Dell Rapids (27-2) has won 27 games in a row.

Henry, the South Dakota State football pledge , struck out 10 batters, with two walks on 108 pitches in six innings. His only hit allowed came in the bottom of the seventh, with SMC’s Griffin Club singling to third base. From there, Drake Eastman pitched a perfect seventh inning to move Dell Rapids to a 2-0 start in Redfield.

Brayden Pankonen had an RBI and two of the Phils’ six hits, with Henry driving in two runs and Aiden Boechler also driving in a run for Dell Rapids.

SMC’s Owen Alley, who finished Friday’s 15-2 opening-round win over Tabor, returned to start the game on Saturday and threw 1 2/3 innings, with five hits, six runs (four earned) and two walks allowed. SMC’s relievers kept the team within striking distance. Carter Randall pitched the bulk of the game in relief, throwing 3 1/3 innings with one hit and no runs allowed, and Jackson Remmers pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. But defensively, five errors from SMC did not help the cause.

The Phils will face host Redfield in the Sunday night game between undefeated teams, with the winner in the driver’s seat of the tournament once it's down to four teams.

SMC (18-6) turns the page to Sunday’s elimination round, where it will face Elk Point-Jefferson at 1 p.m. in Redfield.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
