Sports Prep

Dell Rapids edges Platte/Geddes in pitchers' duel to open Class B American Legion state tournament

Caden Oberbroekling and Dylan Kindt each recorded double-digit strikeouts on the mound, but Kindt and Dell Rapids grabbed a late lead and held on for a 2-1 win.

7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-8.jpg
Platte/Geddes' Caden Oberbroekling prepares to deliver a pitch during a Class B American Legion state baseball tournament contest against Dell Rapids on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 1:51 PM

REDFIELD, S.D. — Runs were at a premium in Friday’s Class B American Legion state tournament opener.

In a contest defined by dueling arms asserting their control on the mound, Dylan Kindt and Dell Rapids Post 65 found just enough offense to sneak past Caden Oberbroekling and Platte/Geddes Post 115 in the championship bracket quarterfinals, snagging a late lead and a 2-1 victory.

Platte/Geddes capitalized on a third-inning miscue by Post 65, as Dakota Munger scored on an error to give the WhiteCaps a 1-0 edge. The Phils replied in the fourth, with Aiden Boechler driving in Kindt on an RBI single to tie the game. Then, Kindt scored again in the sixth, this time on a passed ball. All three runs were unearned.

7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-15.jpg
Platte-Geddes second baseman Dakota Munger leaps into the air attempting to catch the ball soaring overhead with shortstop Joey Foxley running behind to assist as Dell Rapids' Aiden Boechler successfully steals second base during the Class B state Legion baseball tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

In addition to accounting for both runs for Dell Rapids, Kindt recorded 10 strikeouts in five innings of work while yielding four hits, one walk and zero earned runs. Brayden Pankonen polished off the effort with two strikeouts in two innings of relief, allowing two hits and no walks.

In the tough-luck loss, Oberbroekling sent down 10 Dell Rapids batters on strikes across 6 2/3 innings while surrendering two hits, three walks and no earned runs. Coming into the contest, the high-powered Post 65 offense had scored double-digit runs in 17 of 27 games this season.

Munger finished with three hits, and Aiden Bultje reached safely twice with one hits and one walk for the WhiteCaps. For the game, Platte/Geddes out-hit Dell Rapids six to two and both sides committed one error.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday in Redfield, as Dell Rapids (26-2) advances to the winner’s bracket semifinals to face off with the winner of a Friday evening game between Tabor and Salem/Montrose/Canova, while Platte/Geddes (11-6) squares up against the loser in an elimination contest.

By Mitchell Republic
