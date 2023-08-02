Dell Rapids completes dominant run to Class B Legion baseball championship

REDFIELD, S.D. — Several minutes after the litany of photo shoots, trophy presentations and news interviews subsided on Tuesday evening, members of the Dell Rapids Post 65 Legion baseball team didn’t want to leave the stadium.

Players returned to the dugout to sit down and enjoy the moment, and tears of joy began to permeate.

Dell Rapids, which fell short of a championship during the high school season with a similar roster, could finally enjoy the state title feeling after defeating Elk Point/Jefferson 5-2 in the winner-take-all Class B Legion finale at American Legion Stadium in Redfield.

“It’s been a dream of ours all season,” Dylan Kindt said. “All the guys have been looking forward to this moment; it feels good for it to finally be here.”

For a program with recent success — Dell Rapids won the American Legion state championship in 2018 and the Class B high school state championships in 2017, 2021 and 2022 — a 19-3 spring campaign did not suffice because the team was knocked out by Bon Homme/Avon in the state tournament.

This increased the pressure to perform well in American Legion play, and Phils delivered all summer long. Finishing the season 29-3, Dell Rapid’s only regular-season losses were against Sioux Falls Post 15.

A huge boost was the addition of Kindt, a South Dakota State undergrad who returned to the legion team this season. Winning the Class B MVP, Kindt led the pitching staff with a .322 ERA throughout the summer, going 6-0 in games started. The three other frequent starters, Konrad Richeal (2.48 ERA), Brayden Pankonen (1.22 ERA) and Jack Henry (1.78 ERA), were also stellar.

Dylan Kindt pitches during the Class B Legion championships on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Redfield Jacob Nielson/ Mitchell Republic

Offensively, there were no lapses in the lineup. Three guys batted over a 1.000 on-base plus slugging percentage, Jack Henry (1.312 OPS), Aiden Boechler (1.076 OPS) and Mason Stubbe (1.111 OPS), and eight of the nine players with over 80 plate appearances had an OPS above .800.

“We are all really close, and it definitely shows on the field,” Drake Eastman said of the team’s success. “We always got each other's back … everyone just shows up and knows what needs to be done.”

Though the regular season was without drama, the tournament wasn't. Dell Rapids saw a 28-game losing streak snapped on Monday in a 5-4 loss to Elk Point/Jefferson. After having a night to sit on it and return for the championship game rematch against EPJ, the Phils found themselves trailing 2-0 in the third inning.

But behind Kindt's arm and some timely base-running, Dell Rapids prevailed.

“We were refocused and played a lot sharper than we played (Monday),” coach Danny Miller said.

“This is really big for the Dell Rapids community,” Kindt added. “We’re always really appreciative. We pride ourselves on having a really good baseball team, and I’m really glad to be a part of it.”

