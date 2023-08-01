Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Dell Rapids avenges loss, wins Class B state Legion baseball title

After a 28-game win streak ended on Monday, Dell Rapids made sure one loss didn't turn into two.

DellRapidsLegiontitle_2023
Dell Rapids celebrates its 5-2 win over Elk Point/Jefferson to claim the American Legion Class B state baseball championship on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 in Redfield.
Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Today at 5:56 PM

REDFIELD, S.D. — Less than 24 hours after its 28-game winning streak was snapped, Dell Rapids wasted no time avenging the loss and claiming state glory.

After falling to Elk Point/Jefferson 4-3 on Monday evening — its first loss since June 6 — the Phils assured the defeat was a one-time deal, edging out EPJ 4-2 in the winner-takes-all American Legion Class B title game on Tuesday to win the state championship.

Dell Rapids finishes with a 29-2 record, claiming its first state title since 2018. EPJ's season ends at 20-12.

In a pitchers duel between EPJs’ Kayden Moore and Dell Rapids’ Dylan Kindt, the Phils got creative in the run-producing compartment, and it served them well.

Trailing 2-0 in the third inning, Brayden Pankonen bunted in Drake Eastman from third to bring in the first run. The Huskies got the out at first, but the first baseman was caught with his head turned away from the plate, and Kindt came around from second to score the tying run. A sacrifice fly from Aiden Boechler drove in Pankonen moments later, and it proved to be the game-winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kindt finished with 6 1/3 innings pitched, allowing four hits and striking out six, and Dell Rapids finishes the year 29-3. Kindt was named tournament MVP for his efforts.

Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
What To Read Next
082821.S.DR.JIMRIVERHELMET2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Scotland/Menno football co-op does away with 'Jim River' moniker
1h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
TaborLegiontitlegame_2023
Prep
Tabor outdone by Elk Point/Jefferson, falls short of Class B winner-take-all title game
2h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Tabor Post 183 left fielder Easton Mudder hits a ball during a state tournament game on Monday, July 31, in Redfield.
Prep
Late rally lifts Tabor into final day of state championship play at Class B state Legion
22h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080721.N.DR.PRESTURGISTRAVEL3.JPG
Local
Jam-packed lineup in store for Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party, featuring big music artists, stuntmen
3h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
MillerAleksMugs.jpg
Members Only
Local
What ever happened to the Washington couple who brought adoptive daughter’s body to Mitchell in U-Haul?
5h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
SDSU Jackrabbits football players with the words Jackrabbits football
Sports
South Dakota State dominates Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll
9h ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_9508.JPG
Business
SD Governor's Ag Summit shines light on hot topics in the agricultural industry
13h ago
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher