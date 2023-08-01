Dell Rapids avenges loss, wins Class B state Legion baseball title

REDFIELD, S.D. — Less than 24 hours after its 28-game winning streak was snapped, Dell Rapids wasted no time avenging the loss and claiming state glory.

After falling to Elk Point/Jefferson 4-3 on Monday evening — its first loss since June 6 — the Phils assured the defeat was a one-time deal, edging out EPJ 4-2 in the winner-takes-all American Legion Class B title game on Tuesday to win the state championship.

Dell Rapids finishes with a 29-2 record, claiming its first state title since 2018. EPJ's season ends at 20-12.

In a pitchers duel between EPJs’ Kayden Moore and Dell Rapids’ Dylan Kindt, the Phils got creative in the run-producing compartment, and it served them well.

Trailing 2-0 in the third inning, Brayden Pankonen bunted in Drake Eastman from third to bring in the first run. The Huskies got the out at first, but the first baseman was caught with his head turned away from the plate, and Kindt came around from second to score the tying run. A sacrifice fly from Aiden Boechler drove in Pankonen moments later, and it proved to be the game-winner.

Kindt finished with 6 1/3 innings pitched, allowing four hits and striking out six, and Dell Rapids finishes the year 29-3. Kindt was named tournament MVP for his efforts.